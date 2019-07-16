Bharat Super League a great platform for talented youngsters

Rishank Devadiga By

The second edition of the Asian Paints Tractor Emulsion Bharat Super League has reached Tamil Nadu. The tournament has already been successfully completed in Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and now has reached its final leg of the second edition. The meet will be covering eight districts across the state — Coimbatore, Tirupur, Salem, Erode, Jolarpet, Karur, Namakkal and Vellore. The winners will then compete in the state finals in Coimbatore on July 21 & 22.

Four district legs have been completed and we have witnessed a great display of kabaddi from the participating teams and also big support from the local crowds.

The winners from Coimbatore, Tirupur, Salem & Erode are eagerly waiting for their chance in the finals to be called the best team in the state. The team from Karpagam University in Coimbatore overcame a close contest against Sivakumar Sports club, winning the match 26-25. The other winners were 7 Brothers from Salem, SKS Nehru Boys from Erode & Jaichitra from Tirupur. Once the other legs are done, we will figure out the other qualifiers who will challenge these teams.

I’m proud to be associated with the league as I believe this tournament will go a long way in promoting the sport at the grass-root level and encourage more youngsters to take up the sport. I’m hopeful that this tournament will help unearth some talented players who might one day go on to represent our country at the global stage.

It’s also wonderful to see leading corporates such as Asian Paints come forward and support a sport like kabaddi. A sport such as kabaddi needs such backing at the grass-root level. It is also a great opportunity to engage with the people from the region and encourage them to participate actively, as the sport can help them lead a healthier lifestyle.

The writer is a veteran

kabaddi player


