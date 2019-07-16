On a mission to turn the tables at Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cuttack is all set to host the the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships from Wednesday. Half of the Indian team along with the likes of England and Wales have already arrived for the week-long tournament. The tournament will see participants from 12 countries battle it out for the seven trophies on offer. Initially, Pakistan, Jersey and Uganda were also set to take part. While the neighbours withdrew due to lack of funds, the other two couldn’t get their government’s clearance on time.

Once a high-quality competition, the tournament has not been held since the 2015 edition in Surat as not many associations have shown interest in organising the meet. But the Table Tennis Federation of India are trying to bring back its glory days. Fresh elections will be held in the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation Limited which will see more Indian representation in the committee.

“We wanted to ensure the tournament does not lose its sheen so we bid for it this time. There are so many Commonwealth countries and we will try to ensure larger turnout from next time around. The tournament will become bigger in the days to come and this event marks the start of that,” TTFI secretary MP Singh told this daily. A strong Indian contingent, lead by World No 24 G Sathiyan and World No 32 A Sharath Kamal, will be favourites for the men’s team crown.

England and Nigeria will be the main competitors, despite not sending their big guns. According to multiple-time medallist Sharath, the Championship will be beneficial for the young stars while also putting India on the map in terms of hosting international competitions.

“The likes of Manav (Thakkar) and Archana (Kamath) have never played in this meet. It will be great exposure for them. Indian fans hardly get to see proper table tennis action and it will be good for the growth of the sport in the country as well. Odisha keep showing that they are willing to host sporting events and a successful conduction can pave the way for more international meets coming our way.”

Incidentally, the only missing puzzle in his Commonwealth trophy cabinet is a mixed doubles medal which he is eager to win this time around. The women, on the other hand, head into the competition as second favourites behind Singapore. Led by Manika Batra, who is the lone Indian in the top-100, the team will look to exorcise the ghosts of the previous edition where Singapore beat them.

Ayhika Mukherjee, representing the country for the first time in the meet, feels the team is strong and should not be underestimated. “We have been playing across the world and have improved. We can definitely spring a surprise.”India made a record harvest of 16 medals when it was hosted last time at Surat — three gold, six silver and seven bronze medals, including a gold and silver medals in team championships.

Team India

Men: A Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, A Amalraj, Manav Thakkar & Harmeet Desai.

Women: Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Archana Kamath, Ayhika Mukherjee.

Coaches: Soumyadeep Roy & Brett Clarke

Teams in fray

Australia, Bangladesh, Cyprus, England, Malaysia, India, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Scotland, South Africa, Singapore and Wales.

This will be the seventh time that India will be playing hosts. Singapore and Scotland have organised the event on three occasions. India first staged the event in Bombay (1982), Hyderabad (1994), New Delhi (2001), Jaipur (2007), New Delhi (2013) and Surat (2015).