Divya in sole lead after Round 10 of national sub-junior chess meet

Siddharth Madhavan beat 15th seed Tanishq Mukesh Jadhav 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets in boy’s event of the National Series under-14 AITA ranking tournament at MPTA-KTC courts.

Published: 17th July 2019 08:16 AM

Divya Deshmukh | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Divya Deshmukh of Maharashtra defeated Nayanika Muralidharan of Tamil Nadu and with 8.5 points is in the sole lead at the end of the 10th round of the national sub-junior girl’s chess championship.Important Results: Round 10: Boys: R Raja Rithvik (Tel) 8.5 drew with S Samant Aditya (Mah) 8; S Rohith Krishna (TN) 7.5 drew with Srihari L (Pud) 7.5; Kushagra Mohan (Tel) 8 bt Ayushh Ravikumar (TN) 7; Anadkat  Kartavya (Guj) 7.5 drew with Sanket Chakravarty (WB) 7.5; Srikrishnan P (TN) 7 drew with M  Pranesh (TN) 7. Girls: Divya Deshmukh (Mah) 8.5 bt Nayanikaa Muralidharan (TN) 7; Mrudul Dehankar (Mah) 8 drew with Bristy Mukherjee (WB) 7.5; Jyothsna L (TN) 8 bt Bhagyashree Patil (Mah) 7; Chinnam Vyshnavi (AP) 6.5 lost to Jain Nityata (MP) 7.5.

Siddharth shocks Tanishq
Siddharth Madhavan beat 15th seed Tanishq Mukesh Jadhav 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets in boy’s event of the National Series under-14 AITA ranking tournament at MPTA-KTC courts.Results: Boys: Rethin Pranav bt Keerthivassan Suresh 6-0, 6-4; Mandeep Reddy bt Vishnu Balachandar 6-4, 6-4; Adhirit Awal bt Sarth Arvind Bansode 6-3, 6-1; Siddarth Madhavan bt Tanishq Mukesh  Jadhav 6-2, 6-4; Mahalingam A  Kandhavel bt S Tejas 6-0, 6-1; Adith Amarnath bt  Sankarshana Mukundhan 6-0, 6-1.

Yohanya takes hat-trick
M Yohanya’s 6/7 (including a hat-trick) paved the way for Red Rangers to beat Yellow Challengers by 19 runs in the TNCA women’s T20 league for Freyer Trophy. Due to overnight rain, the number of overs was reduced.

Brief scores: Blue Avengers 45/5 in 10 ovs lost to White Warriors 48/3 in 8 ovs. Red Rangers 83/5 in 15 ovs (N. Nirajana 61) bt Yellow Challengers 64 in 14 ovs  (M. Yohanya 6/7)  Silver Strikers 94/5 in 15 ovs (Arshi Choudhary 30) bt Green Invaders 85/6 in 15 ovs  (M.D. Thirushkamini 32).

Combined Districts in control
PK Bardia’s 72 helped Comb­i­ned Districts to declare at 377/9 against City on the second day of the TNCA U-14 City versus Combined Districts match.Brief scores: Combined Districts 377/9 decl in 159 ovs (Hari K Pandya 66, P Khush Bardia 72) vs City 36/1 in 21 ovs.

Sibiyenthal cracks ton
K Sibiyenthal’s 135 enabled Combined Districts post 247/5 against City on the first day of the TNCA Under-16 City versus Combined Districts match, played in Salem.

Brief scores: Combined Districts 247/5 in 90 ovs (K Sibiyenthal 135, S Jayanth 64 n.o; P Vignesh 3/59) vs City.

Sports holiday experience
Sports Exotica, an integrated Sports Leisure management company, launched the Cricket  Leisure League, a holiday that will combine cricket and leisure experience. “Sports holiday experiences is an amazing concept by Sports-Exotica by bringing sports and tourism together,’’ said former Australian cricketer Dav Whatmore.

