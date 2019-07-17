Home Sport Other

The future’s perfect, but tense

In the cool-down room, immediately after the race, where drivers normally reflect on their own performances or congratulate their rivals, there was dead silence.

Published: 17th July 2019 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajit Devadason
Express News Service

In the cool-down room, immediately after the race, where drivers normally reflect on their own performances or congratulate their rivals, there was dead silence. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc ignored Red Bull’s Max Verstappen completely, after acknowledging Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas. Leclerc was in no mood to discuss or forget Max’s outrageous ‘block pass’. Later he commented, “Red Bull was very quick today, very good at keeping the tyres better than us. I believe that anyway the end will have probably been the same but it’s just not the way you overtake, I think.”

Leclerc got away to a dream start from pole, dictating the pace from the front, leading the two Mercedes into Turn 1. Verstappen’s start was nightmarish. From P2 on the grid, a front-row place he earned because of Lewis Hamilton’s penalty, his RB15 kicked into an anti-stall mode and he was demoted to P7 by Turn 1! 

But, by running long on the medium set of Pirellis, he made a late pit-stop for fresh rubber on which he could stay in contention for the win, half-way through the race. On lap 67 in the run down to Turn 3, Leclerc placed his Ferrari SF90 strategically in the middle of the road giving Verstappen no chance of a look. On lap 68, however, Verstappen dived into the corner and briefly led out of it. Leclerc powered back, held the line and reclaimed the race lead in fine fashion.

Then came lap 69. Verstappen had been gaining steadily and pounced when Leclerc appeared to leave the ‘door-slightly-open’ this time, barging in and leaving no space for the Ferrari to turn in to. It was a classic old-school manoeuvre that left the Dutch fans in raptures, cheering on like crazed football fans. Understandably, the Tifosi were not amused. The writer is a motorsports enthusiast who will cover the 2019 FIA Formula One™ season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp