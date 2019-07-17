Under coach Graham Reid, India planning to stick to trademark attacking style   

Home Sport Other

 These days, whenever Hockey India (HI) appoints the men’s head coach, it is met with criticism from many recovers.

India skipper Manpreet Singh acknowledged that Graham Reid does not want to tinker with the team’s attacking style of play

BENGALURU: These days, whenever Hockey India (HI) appoints the men’s head coach, it is met with criticism from many recovers. One question assumes great importance from Day 1: how long will the new coach last? Since 2009, India have appointed around eight, including the present one, Graham Reid. Only Roelant Oltmans lasted the most: 26 months. Despite the hockey body playing musical chairs, India’s natural game of pace, skill and counter-attack has been their mainstay. The likes of Oltmans and Harendra Singh did not make massive style changes and Reid — appointed in April — looks to be going the same way at the helm.

As per India captain Manpreet Singh, who has been one of their key figures, the new coach wants the team to improve in certain areas, but counter-attack is expected to be India’s big strength. With players such as SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh among others manning the attacking line for India, they are good on the ball and are also swift on counter-attacks. It comes as no surprise that Reid does not want to make major changes in the way India play as counter-attacking hockey.

“Graham has been watching India for some time. He’s not trying to change much. He believes that our finishing and defending have to improve. Whenever a (foreign) coach comes to India, he tries to see what the best qualities are and retains them. Graham is the same,” said Manpreet, who is presently at the SAI centre for the ongoing men’s national camp, that ends 11 August. 

“He sees that we are good at attacking and counter-attacking. We have quick forwards; so his idea is for us is to move the ball forward as quickly as possible. The higher up the pitch we play, the better it is for us.” 
However, new coaches also mean unlearning a few things from previous ones. The Indian players, after having seen so many changes, must have been habituated with it. Mandeep is of the opinion that “it is not difficult at all” to adapt to another playing style. Their big test will lie in October and November, when India will feature in Olympic qualifiers. 

“The coach and all of us believe that we shouldn’t take too much pressure. We just want to play our best hockey. If we are at our best, we can beat any team in the world. We are not worried about who our opponent is going to be. No matter who we play, we are confident we can win,” Manpreet said. If India do manage to pass the examination that is in store for them, it will go on to only strengthen Reid’s case. But a poor show will only take him one step closer to HI’s infamous exit door.

