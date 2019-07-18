Home Sport Other

South Africa's Danisha Patel balancing work with play

South African national champion is a biokineticist by profession but still manages to devote enough time to table tennis

Published: 18th July 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Danisha Patel lost to India’s Archana Kamath on Wednesday | IRFANA

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

CUTTACK : A five-time national champion and a renowned biokineticist, meet South Africa’s top table tennis player: Danisha Patel. She is currently here playing in the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship, representing the Rainbow Nation.It has been an interesting journey for the 26-year-old. Back home, table tennis is mostly a recreational game. It becomes difficult for athletes to pursue it as a career option. Hence the importance of procuring a proper degree.

“I studied at the University of Johannesburg. Did my undergrad there in human movement science & my honours in biokinetics. It was followed by a one-year internship, post which I qualified to become a biokineticist.” The paddler added that most of her friends and peers with whom she used to play have since moved on to find more rewarding careers.

It is a highly specialised field and not something you find youngsters willing to study. So why did she take it up? “I became interested in biokinetics because of my interest in sports. I grew up playing the sport with my two elder brothers. I actually tried for physio but didn’t get in. Biokinetics was the next best option.”
A fourth-generation Indian residing in Lenasia, she is quick to point out the differences between her profession and a physio. “My profession involves final phase rehabilitation. Physiotherapy is the first stage. We guide them with step-by-step exercises for specific injuries and how to get back to the first stage of training.” 

She works at the Randburg Virgin Active gym in Jo’burg and has a clientele which includes sportspersons, geriatric patients and physically-impaired individuals.Her passion for her work notwithstanding, Danisha loves table tennis as it is different from what most people back home play. “Soccer, rugby and cricket are the major sports back home. I wanted to try something different. When people ask who I am, I always tell them: Google me!”

The table tennis federation back home is not always able to find sponsors and hence the lack of international participation. They have to make do with local competitions. “It is not the best way to prepare but I don’t mind. I have played in this competition in 2015 (Surat). It is quite a high level for us and a great learning experience. I try and do both my jobs to the best of my abilities,” said the player, who has roots in Gujarat’s Navsari district.

Post the Commonwealth Championship, she has a jam-packed calendar. “We didn’t have any tournaments till this one. After Cuttack, we have the Nigeria Open, African Cup, All-Africa Games and then our Nationals all in the space of a month. It’s going to be quite stressful juggling both jobs.”She is a self-confessed Bollywood fan and wants to meet Sidharth Malhotra. “After the event, I’m planning to go to Mumbai and Pune. I hope I can bump into him!” she signed off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Danisha Patel Table tennis
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp