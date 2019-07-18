South Africa's Danisha Patel balancing work with play

Ayantan Chowdhury By

CUTTACK : A five-time national champion and a renowned biokineticist, meet South Africa’s top table tennis player: Danisha Patel. She is currently here playing in the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship, representing the Rainbow Nation.It has been an interesting journey for the 26-year-old. Back home, table tennis is mostly a recreational game. It becomes difficult for athletes to pursue it as a career option. Hence the importance of procuring a proper degree.

“I studied at the University of Johannesburg. Did my undergrad there in human movement science & my honours in biokinetics. It was followed by a one-year internship, post which I qualified to become a biokineticist.” The paddler added that most of her friends and peers with whom she used to play have since moved on to find more rewarding careers.

It is a highly specialised field and not something you find youngsters willing to study. So why did she take it up? “I became interested in biokinetics because of my interest in sports. I grew up playing the sport with my two elder brothers. I actually tried for physio but didn’t get in. Biokinetics was the next best option.”

A fourth-generation Indian residing in Lenasia, she is quick to point out the differences between her profession and a physio. “My profession involves final phase rehabilitation. Physiotherapy is the first stage. We guide them with step-by-step exercises for specific injuries and how to get back to the first stage of training.”

She works at the Randburg Virgin Active gym in Jo’burg and has a clientele which includes sportspersons, geriatric patients and physically-impaired individuals.Her passion for her work notwithstanding, Danisha loves table tennis as it is different from what most people back home play. “Soccer, rugby and cricket are the major sports back home. I wanted to try something different. When people ask who I am, I always tell them: Google me!”

The table tennis federation back home is not always able to find sponsors and hence the lack of international participation. They have to make do with local competitions. “It is not the best way to prepare but I don’t mind. I have played in this competition in 2015 (Surat). It is quite a high level for us and a great learning experience. I try and do both my jobs to the best of my abilities,” said the player, who has roots in Gujarat’s Navsari district.

Post the Commonwealth Championship, she has a jam-packed calendar. “We didn’t have any tournaments till this one. After Cuttack, we have the Nigeria Open, African Cup, All-Africa Games and then our Nationals all in the space of a month. It’s going to be quite stressful juggling both jobs.”She is a self-confessed Bollywood fan and wants to meet Sidharth Malhotra. “After the event, I’m planning to go to Mumbai and Pune. I hope I can bump into him!” she signed off.