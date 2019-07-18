Home Sport Other

Indian paddlers off to flying start at Commonwealth Championships

The team management kept faith in the trio of Sharath, G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai who did their job to ease to a 3-0 win over Scotland and then followed it up with a similar verdict against Singapor

Published: 18th July 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

India’s Manika Batra hits a service against Sri Lanka’s Bimandi Bandara during their clash in the preliminary round on Wednesday | IRFANA

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As expected, India started strongly in their team championship campaign to top their groups in both the men’s and women’s sections and qualify for the Super Eight stage of the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday. Such was India’s domination that they lost just two games — one by A Sharath Kamal against Singapore’s Zheyu Clarence Chew and another by Ayhika Mukherjee against Chamathsara Fernando.

The team management kept faith in the trio of Sharath, G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai who did their job to ease to a 3-0 win over Scotland and then followed it up with a similar verdict against Singapore. England, with the experienced Samuel Walker, is the only team that can pose a problem.  In women’s event, coaches Soumyadeep Roy and Brett Clarke tried out the bench strength, employing different combinations in the two group matches. Manika Batra and Ayhika, who played against Sri Lanka posting a 3-0 triumph in the company of Archana Kamath, were rested for the match against South Africa. Instead, Madurika Patkar and Sutirtha Mukherjee were tried out with Archana. They didn’t disappoint.

Results: Team championship: Preliminary stage: Women: Group A: Singapore bt Scotland 3-0; Singapore bt Wales 3-0; Wales bt Scotland 3-0. Group B: India bt Sri Lanka 3-0 (Manika bt Bimandi 11-5, 11-4, 11-5; Archana bt Ishara 11-5, 11-5, 12-10; Ayhika bt Chamathsara 11-3, 11-3, 8-11, 11-4); India bt South Africa 3-0 (Archana bt Danisha 11-6, 11-2, 11-2; Madhurika bt Palesa 11-2, 11-5, 11-3; Sutirtha bt Simeen 11-1, 11-4, 11-4); Sri Lanka bt South Africa 3-0.

Group C: Australia bt Cyprus 3-0; Malaysia bt Australia 3-1; Malaysia bt Cyprus 3-0. Group D: Nigeria bt Bangladesh 3-0; England bt Nigeria 3-1; England bt Bangladesh 3-0. Men: Group A: England bt Cyprus 3-0; England bt Sri Lanka 3-0; Group B: India bt Scotland 3-0 (Sathiyan bt Niall 11-4, 11-7, 11-8; Sharath bt Colin 11-2, 11-6, 11-9; Harmeet bt Dylan 11-2, 11-6, 11-1); India bt Singapore 3-0 (Sathiyan bt Yu En Koen 11-7, 11-9, 11-8; Sharath bt Zheyu 8-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-9; Harmeet bt Shao Han 11-4, 11-7, 11-6). Group C: Nigeria bt Bangladesh 3-0; Malaysia bt Nigeria 3-2. Group D: Australia bt Wales 3-0; Australia bt South Africa 3-0.

Uganda, Guyana late for team events
The meet was supposed to be a 12-team affair but Wednesday saw TTFI receive communication from Uganda and Guyana regarding their participation. Initially, they had pulled out citing delay in receiving their government’s clearance. One paddler from Uganda reached the venue and asked for accreditation which led to confusion but it was sorted out soon. The rest of the teams are set to arrive here on Friday. “Due to late entry, we couldn’t accommodate them in team events. It is good for the profile of the event if it has more participation,” TTFI secretary MP Singh said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships Manika Batra
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp