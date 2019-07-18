Shubhankar Sharma all set for Open test

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shubhankar Sharma, the lone Indian to qualify for the 148th Open Championship, will be teeing it up at the iconic Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland on the 18th of July, 2019. Golf’s oldest Major Championship will be returning to Royal Portrush Golf Club and Northern Ireland for the first time since 2011. It will be Sharma’s second Open Championship appearance after he finished at T-51 in the 2018 edition of the same.

Sharma, who will be looking to better his performance from the last edition, will be coming on the back of a good run at the Scottish Open. In the Scottish Open, Sharma scripted a dramatic comeback to make the cut and eventually managed to finish T-34 on the championship day.

The field at the Open is filled with the best golfers of the world which includes the likes of defending champion Francesco Molinari. The 36-year-old Italian, who is a six time European Tour winner and currently ranks 7th in the world hasn’t had the luck on his side this season. His best result so far has been a T-5 finish at the Augusta Masters.

Also in action will be 3-time winner Tiger Woods, who scripted history by winning the Augusta Masters and a win at the Open will put him one step closer to beating Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 Majors. The focus will also be on local hero Rory McIlroy who will be looking for his fifth Major title. Another local hero and former champion Darren Clarke will hit the first tee shot.A host of other golfing stalwarts who will be seen in action include the likes of Sergio Garcia, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood and Henrik Stenson, Patrick Reed and Matt Wallace to name a few.