Home Sport Other

Top athletes may skip inter-state meet

They have submitted for an extension on their current Schengen visas, which is apparently expiring on the night of August 6.

Published: 18th July 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Most of the country’s top 400m runners could skip the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held in Lucknow in the last week of August, for one more camp-cum-competition sojourn. It has been learnt that the 400m squad, a majority of whom are currently in Spala under the watchful eyes of foreign coach Galena Bukharina, could proceed to Czech Republic in the second week of August.

They have submitted for an extension on their current Schengen visas, which is apparently expiring on the night of August 6. If the squad does get an extension, it’s likely that they will miss the Lucknow meet, which will run for four days from August 27. However, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) hasn’t yet decided whether the camp in Czech should include even those athletes who are yet to qualify for the Worlds in Doha in September-October. If AFI decides against including the full complement, the ones who haven’t qualified could be asked to take part in Lucknow to qualify. 

If the visas come through in time, it will mean that a majority of these athletes won’t come back to India till the completion of the Worlds in October. If it doesn’t come through, they will en masse return to Patiala before running at the Inter-State meet. 

Dharun to get back to competition

Promising 400m hurdler Dharun Ayyasamy is scheduled to return to competition in August. Even though they haven’t pencilled in a specific date yet, it’s learnt that one event he could stage his comeback at the Josef Seckar Memorial in Brno, Czech Republic, slated for August 28.    

The 22-year-old, whose last competitive meet was at the Federation Cup in Patiala before he suffered a shin bone stress fracture ahead of the Asian meet in April, started training with the other members of the squad in Spala 3-4 weeks ago. Considering the Avinashi lad has already qualified for the Worlds, it’s unlikely that he will be in Lucknow. 

Another 400m runner who will likely skip irrespective of the visa situation is Muhammad Anas Yahiya. The 400m runner, who qualified for the Worlds last week, is in the same boat same as Dharun. The third member of the men’s main 400m relay squad, Arokia Rajiv, is already in India. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Galena Bukharina Czech Republic Athletics Federation of India
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp