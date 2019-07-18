Top athletes may skip inter-state meet

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Most of the country’s top 400m runners could skip the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held in Lucknow in the last week of August, for one more camp-cum-competition sojourn. It has been learnt that the 400m squad, a majority of whom are currently in Spala under the watchful eyes of foreign coach Galena Bukharina, could proceed to Czech Republic in the second week of August.

They have submitted for an extension on their current Schengen visas, which is apparently expiring on the night of August 6. If the squad does get an extension, it’s likely that they will miss the Lucknow meet, which will run for four days from August 27. However, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) hasn’t yet decided whether the camp in Czech should include even those athletes who are yet to qualify for the Worlds in Doha in September-October. If AFI decides against including the full complement, the ones who haven’t qualified could be asked to take part in Lucknow to qualify.

If the visas come through in time, it will mean that a majority of these athletes won’t come back to India till the completion of the Worlds in October. If it doesn’t come through, they will en masse return to Patiala before running at the Inter-State meet.

Dharun to get back to competition

Promising 400m hurdler Dharun Ayyasamy is scheduled to return to competition in August. Even though they haven’t pencilled in a specific date yet, it’s learnt that one event he could stage his comeback at the Josef Seckar Memorial in Brno, Czech Republic, slated for August 28.

The 22-year-old, whose last competitive meet was at the Federation Cup in Patiala before he suffered a shin bone stress fracture ahead of the Asian meet in April, started training with the other members of the squad in Spala 3-4 weeks ago. Considering the Avinashi lad has already qualified for the Worlds, it’s unlikely that he will be in Lucknow.

Another 400m runner who will likely skip irrespective of the visa situation is Muhammad Anas Yahiya. The 400m runner, who qualified for the Worlds last week, is in the same boat same as Dharun. The third member of the men’s main 400m relay squad, Arokia Rajiv, is already in India.