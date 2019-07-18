Home Sport Other

Wishes pour in for Hima Das for winning fourth gold within 15 days

Das won her latest gold in 200m race at Tabor Athletic Meet in the Czech Republic on Wednesday. She clocked the timing of 23.25 seconds.

India's Hima Das. | AP

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India's ace sprinter Hima Das who won her fourth gold within 15 days is receiving a bundle of wishes for her achievements.

Cricketer turned politician and Member of Parliament from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir hailed Das and tweeted, "Our Golden Girl is simply unstoppable 4 gold in 15 days for #HimaDas. An inspiration for every Indian, we're all rooting for you. You're limitless. A shining light for Assam in their time of darkness. Have fun, stay relaxed and keep doing what you're doing."

Spiritual leader Sadhguru sends his blessings to Das and wrote, "Hima Das, a Golden shower for India. Congratulations and Blessings. -Sg @HimaDas8 #HimaDas."

Actor Taapsee Pannu took a dig at Hima's feat and wrote, "Now she is gonna make a gold mine of her own. Kudos girl @HimaDas8."

"Fourth Gold in 15 days! What a spectacular win by our Indian star sprinter @HimaDas8 in 200m race at #TaborAthleticsMeet. Heartfelt Congratulations!," Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn tweeted.

"Congratulations to our champion @HimaDas8 on winning her fourth gold in a fortnight at the #TaborAthleticsMeetAbsolutely incredible! You have made us all immensely proud. Keep shining, keep winning and keep inspiring! Kudos to you! Jai Hind#HimaDas #Athletics," Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi tweeted.

Earlier, the 19-year-old bagged three gold at different events. She won a gold medal in Klado Athletic Meet, Kunto Athletics Meet, and Poznan Athletics Grand Prix.

