Home Sport Other

Melbourne's Formula 1 event contract extended till 2025

Melbourne will once again kick off the racing season in 2020 with race day confirmed for Sunday, March 15.

Published: 19th July 2019 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File | EPS))

By IANS

SYDNEY: Melbourne will host the Formula 1 Grand Prix until at least 2025, officials on Friday revealed, announcing a two-year extension for racing at the city's iconic Albert Park circuit.

Following the success of local driver Daniel Ricciardo, the sport has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity in Australia, helping to ease concerns regarding the event's significant price tag.

Albert Park has held the Grand Prix season-opener since 1996, with the exception of 2006 and 2010, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The decision to extend the current relationship for a further two years stems from the fact this event has proved to be a resounding success...proving immensely popular with fans and those who work in Formula 1," Formula 1 chairman and chief executive Chase Carey said.

Melbourne will once again kick off the racing season in 2020 with race day confirmed for Sunday, March 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Formula 1 Grand Prix Melbourne Formula 1 Grand Prix Daniel Ricciardo Chase Carey
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp