Wrestlers stranded without power in national camp

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Friday said that she and other wrestlers at the national camp in Lucknow were stranded without electricity for over 24 hours. While Vinesh made her displeasure known on social media, the real reason behind the delay in restoration of power was the time taken to fix the local transformer.



In fact, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also replied to Vinesh on Twitter and said that the matter was being resolved at the earliest.



Speaking to IANS, an official in the ministry confirmed that power had been restored at the facility. "The transformer went kaput and due to that it took time to get the entire issue sorted. The fans were running till morning thanks to the generators in place, but after a while even they stopped working," the official said.



Taking to Twitter, Vinesh had written: "24hours and more in counting without electricity at Wrestling National Camp. No solution provided yet. Haven't slept whole night. How will we train without any rest. Not even a single fan working. Still sweating in 36deg of heat in Lucknow!!! (sic)"

24hours and more in counting without electricity at Wrestling National Camp. No solution provided yet. Haven’t slept whole night. How will we train without any rest. Not even a single fan working. Still sweating in 36deg of heat in Lucknow!!!@Media_SAI @KirenRijiju — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) July 19, 2019



Just over 40 minutes after Vinesh's tweet, Rijiju replied to it saying: "That's bad @Phogat_Vinesh Will get it checked? (sic.)"



Vinesh recently won gold at the Yasar Dogu International wrestling meet. This was her second consecutive gold in the 53 kg category, having also won at the Spanish Grand Prix.