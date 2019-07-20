Home Sport Other

Manika Batra overcomes sickness and rivals for yellow metal

What made the win even more impressive was the fact that Manika Batra did it while suffering from a viral infection and high fever.

Published: 20th July 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Manika Batra. (Photo | AP)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

CUTTACK: This time last year, Manika Batra was the new face of Indian sports. After her gold-winning feat at the Commonwealth Games, everyone wanted a piece of her. After that high, she has had a topsy turvy time. But Friday proved to be another day to remember for the Delhi girl as she helped the Indian women’s team beat Singapore and England en route their first-ever Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship title on Friday.

What made the win even more impressive was the fact that she did it while suffering from a viral infection and high fever. Due to the condition worsening, she had to withdraw from the singles and doubles events. “Whenever I play for the country, I try and forget everything else and just give my best. It was difficult for me to adjust physically as I was feeling weak and dizzy but I’m glad I could help my country win a gold medal.”

The last time in Surat (2015), the team had lost out to Singapore in the finals. Manika is the lone survivor from that squad. The defending champs had held a vice-like grip over the India Cup winning it eight consecutive times since 1997. They were beaten 0-3 in the semifinal before the hosts handed out another 3-0 thrashing to England.“You can say it was revenge of sorts,” she said while laughing. “I think we all played well and credit goes to everybody.”

Tokyo is just around the corner and teams around the world are busy preparing. While a medal is unlikely in singles, team events, doubles and mixed doubles offer a significantly higher chance of yielding results, with the 24-year-old’s pairing with A Sharath Kamal being one of the strongest. “This event would have been a great place to build confidence but unfortunately I just couldn’t carry on. I have spoken to Sharath bhaiya and he also understood. We will have more chances in the upcoming Pro Tour events as well as the National Championships. We are both working towards it and I hope we can get there.”

As of yet, no coach has come in to replace Massimo Costantini. There are talks that Dejan Papic might finally arrive next month. Quite a few have gone on record to say that the momentum that had built up after the twin successes at the CWG and Asian Games has since dissipated. But the Arjuna awardee feels that till the new coach arrives, each player should do their own training to the best of their abilities.

“Max was obviously of great help. He is still a great well-wisher and keeps guiding us whenever we all see him at pro tours. I can’t speak on behalf of all players but I feel table tennis being an individual sport, each player should work hard in his or her own way. Like currently the likes of Archana Kamath, G Sathiyan, Manav Thakker, Sharath and A Amalraj all train abroad. Brett Clarke is also a great coach and he has been of immense help.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manika Batra Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship Sharath Kamal
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp