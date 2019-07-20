Home Sport Other

Neeraj, Vikas Krishan challenge Vijender following 'kid' comment

Vijender Singh on Thursday had called on boxing legend Amir Khan to stop fighting with "kids".

Indian boxing star Vijender Singh

Indian boxing star Vijender Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Not taking too kindly to Vijender Singh calling him a "kid", Neeraj Goyat on Saturday challenged the Indian boxing ace to fight with Asian Games gold medallist Vikas Krishan.

Vijender on Thursday had called on boxing legend Amir Khan to stop fighting with "kids" and take him on after the Pakistan-origin British boxer had expressed a desire to lock horns with the Olympic bronze-medallist, claiming that the star Indian boxer was scared of him.

Khan was scheduled to clash with Neeraj at the WBC Pearl World Championship but a month before the bout the Indian was hospitalised following a car accident.

Vijender's comments did not go well with Neeraj, who took to Twitter to show his annoyance and in turn challenge the Haryana boxer.

"Calling me kid @boxervijender. I'm the only Indian boxer who has defeated a world champion in his own country #canxu #china. I want you to face @officialvkyadav (Vikas Krishan) and me and @amirkingkhan undercard in november this year. Are you ready?" Vikas Krishan, who turned Pro in January this year, accepted Goyat's challenge.

"@boxervijender, neeraj and @amirkingkhan are of same weight category let them fight. As @GoyatNeeraj said we are of same weight category, we must fight under their card in November this year. Let's face each other in the ring," Vikas tweeted.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Vijender, fresh from his 11th straight win in the Pro circuit, had said: "I am ready to fight with Amir. He picked a junior boxer to fight.

"Neeraj Goyat is way junior to me. I had said before and I am saying it again I am ready to fight whenever he tells me to. He should stop fighting kids."

