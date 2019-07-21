Home Sport Other

Celebration okay but bigger tests ahead for Hima Das

While Hima’s recent runs are laudable, she has much tougher challenges to tackle

Published: 21st July 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Hima Das’ career-best women’s ranking in the 200 metre so far.

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Saturday, Hima Das won her fifth gold since July 2. Running her first 400m event in more than four months, she created a new meet record at the Mezinarodni Atleticky Mitink. She clocked 52.09 in an all-Indian final also comprising the returning MR Poovamma, who finished fourth. This follows the gold she won at Athletics Grand Prix, Poznan (200m, July 2), Mityng o Roze Kutna, Kutno (200m, July 7), hazi a Kladenske memorialy (200m July 13) and Velka cena Tabora, Tabor (200m, July 17). 

But while gold is gold, it will be prudent to take a closer look at the competitions she has taken part in before getting too euphoric. Going by her standards, gold is the only medal she could have won. Sure, the 19-year-old is a great talent. That much is not in doubt; a junior world champion in the 400m, she is already the national record holder in the discipline. The Assamese, already a two-time Asian Games medallist, has the potential to become an elite athlete. But the results of the last five meets cannot be used as a yardstick to arrive at her current international standing.  

The start lists of the four 200m races reveal some curious things — out of the 17 competitors she faced, none has a higher personal best than South Africa’s Tamzin Thomas with 23.12 seconds (for perspective, 86 women athletes have gone faster than that this year alone). In the third race, ‘hazi a Kladenske memorialy’ at Kladno, she finished first in a field of four (there were two athletes who did not start).

The start list of the 400m, Hima’s pet event, was a similar story. Curiously enough, some of the 17 athletes aren’t even regular 200m runners. A few, like Peru’s Diana Bazalar, who ran in the third race at Kladno, is a 100m hurdler. Since the beginning of 2015, she has competed in 47 100mH events and two 200m competitions as per IAAF’s results page. 

Another, Ewa Ochocka, is a 60m runner, like several of the other runners. Monika Weigertova’s example explains this the best. After competing in shot put and javelin for two years, she returned to the track in 2018. But the 200m isn’t a priority event for her. All this is to suggest that Hima is a cut above her competitors at the Czech Republic and Poland.

If that’s one part, the other part is even more indicative of the level of competition. The IAAF recognises 10 categories of events rated from highest to lowest — OW (the best), DF, GW, FL, A, B, C, D, E and F (the worst). The meets on July 2 and 7 — Athletics Grand Prix and Mityng o Roze Kutna — is rated ‘F’ by IAAF. The next two — hazi a Kladenske memorialy, Kladno and Velka cena Tabora, Tabor — is rated ‘E’. The one on Saturday is also an ‘E’. So, to know the true standing of Hima and other athletes, wait till the Worlds in September-October. 

AFI explanation
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI), however, felt since this was not the time to peak, these competitions help athletes get into shape. According to a top official, there is also risk of injuries if they enter into big events. “The athletes will start peaking from around mid-August and they will start competing in bigger events later that month. This will help them at the Worlds,” said the official. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hima Das
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp