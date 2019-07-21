Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship: Fifteen Indian paddlers move into main draw

By Express News Service

CUTTACK : Nine Indians gained entry into the main draw of the women’s singles from among the 16 qualifiers while six out of 11 men that went through the qualification process, made the main draw at the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Saturday.

Exactly half the number of 24 that forms part of the main draw, with eight seeded players having been given direct entry, will be Indians. Among the other qualifiers, three were from Singapore, two from Nigeria and one each from Australia and Malaysia. The top-eight seeds get first-round byes as well.

The Indians that failed to make the cut included Pooja Sahasrabhude, Reeth Risya and Surbhi Patwari. Among men, the ones that fell by the wayside included Sourav Saha, Anirban Ghosh, Arjun Ghosh, Jubin Kumar and Siddesh Pande. Singles main draw action will start from Sunday along with the mixed doubles final.

Singles Qualifiers: Men: Bode Abiodun (NGR), Thomas Jarvis (ENG), Sushmit Sriram, Manush Shah, Lucan Tan (SGP), Muhamad Rizal (MAS), Jeet Chandra, Ronit Bhanja, Azeez Jamiu (NGR), Yu En Koen Pang (SGP), Marios Yiangou (CYP), Sudhanshu Grover, Javen Choong (MAS), Clarence Zheyu Chew (SGP). Women: Chunyi Feng (Aus), Krittwika Sinha Roy, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Alice Li Sian Chang (MAS), Nimotalia Aregbesola (NGR), Sreeja Akula, Mousumi Paul, Prapti Sen, Xin Ru Wong (SGP), Selenadeepthi Selvaumar, Rui Xuan Goi (SGP), Eunice Zoe Lim (SGP), Divya Deshpande, Ahoke Ojomu (NGR), Sagarika Mukherjee, Anusha Kutumbale.