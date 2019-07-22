'Golden girl' Hima Das promises more medals for India

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ace Indian sprinter Hima Das, who has been on a golden roll in July, has assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that she will continue to work hard and bring more medals for the country.

On Sunday, Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Hima and said: "India is very proud of Hima Das' phenomenal achievements over the last few days. Everyone is absolutely delighted that she has brought home five medals in various tournaments. Congratulations to her and best wishes for her future endeavours."

To this, Hima responded: "Thank you Narendra Modi sir for your kind wishes. I will continue to work hard and bring more medals for our country."

Thank you @narendramodi sir for your kind wishes. I will continue to work hard and bring more medals for our country. https://t.co/wR8uXR1CL0 — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) 21 July 2019

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and various other politicians and personalities showered praise on the 19-year-old after she won her fifth gold medal inside three weeks in Europe.

The "Dhing Express" had revealed she got a congratulatory call from Tendulkar on Sunday evening. "Today evening was like a dream come true for me, have got a call from the god of cricket and my inspiration Sachin Tendulkar sir. Thank you sir for your good wishes and inspirational words. I will leave no stone unturned for my mission."

Hima's fifth gold of the month came on July 20 in Czech Republic where she clocked a season-best time of 52.09 seconds to win the gold in 400m at the Nove Mesto nad Metuji Grand Prix.

On July 17, she won her fourth gold in 200m at the Tabor Athletics Meet. Before that on July 13, she won her third 200m gold at the Kladno Athletics Meet in Czech Republic with a time of 23.43 seconds.

On July 8, she won her second 200m gold at the Kutno Athletics Meet in Poland. And in her first competitive 200m race of the year on July 2, Hima clocked 23.65 seconds to win gold at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland.