Home Sport Other

'Golden girl' Hima Das promises more medals for India

Hima's fifth gold of the month came on July 20 in Czech Republic where she clocked a season-best time of 52.09 seconds to win the gold in 400m at the Nove Mesto nad Metuji Grand Prix.

Published: 22nd July 2019 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Hima Das

Hima Das (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ace Indian sprinter Hima Das, who has been on a golden roll in July, has assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that she will continue to work hard and bring more medals for the country.

On Sunday, Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Hima and said: "India is very proud of Hima Das' phenomenal achievements over the last few days. Everyone is absolutely delighted that she has brought home five medals in various tournaments. Congratulations to her and best wishes for her future endeavours."

To this, Hima responded: "Thank you Narendra Modi sir for your kind wishes. I will continue to work hard and bring more medals for our country."

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and various other politicians and personalities showered praise on the 19-year-old after she won her fifth gold medal inside three weeks in Europe.

The "Dhing Express" had revealed she got a congratulatory call from Tendulkar on Sunday evening. "Today evening was like a dream come true for me, have got a call from the god of cricket and my inspiration Sachin Tendulkar sir. Thank you sir for your good wishes and inspirational words. I will leave no stone unturned for my mission."

Hima's fifth gold of the month came on July 20 in Czech Republic where she clocked a season-best time of 52.09 seconds to win the gold in 400m at the Nove Mesto nad Metuji Grand Prix.

On July 17, she won her fourth gold in 200m at the Tabor Athletics Meet. Before that on July 13, she won her third 200m gold at the Kladno Athletics Meet in Czech Republic with a time of 23.43 seconds.

On July 8, she won her second 200m gold at the Kutno Athletics Meet in Poland. And in her first competitive 200m race of the year on July 2, Hima clocked 23.65 seconds to win gold at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hima Das Narendra Modi
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp