Making of Saini: Minimising injury in pursuit of pace

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Navdeep Saini left his household in Karnal, Haryana to Delhi five years ago, all that he wanted to do was to bowl fast. From a humble background — his father was a driver with Haryana Roadways — cricket was mostly time-pass. Though he had a cult following in the neighbourhood, mostly due to stories of how he used to send stumps flying in local tennis ball tournaments, it was not until former Delhi pacer Sumit Narwal spotted him in the Karnal Premier League that he thought of cricket as a career.

While the 26-year-old’s journey from Delhi Ranji side to India A to the national side is remarkable, Indian cricket might have lost out on a gem, if not for a trainer called Nasir Jamshed in New Delhi. “I can’t forget meeting him for the first time. He had such a thin frame. It was very windy and I was thinking this boy is going to be floored,” Jamshed says. While he had made an unexpected entry into the Delhi team, his lean frame meant Saini couldn’t keep up his pace for more than two overs as he had started to bowl with cricket balls only after moving to Delhi. It was at this point that Saini was brought to Jamshed’s gym.

“Can you believe, when we put him on the weighing machine, it read 62kgs. His coach told me ‘this boy has potential and I want you to make him ready for it’. Since he was lean, he was not able to maintain his intensity for more than two-three overs. His pace would drop drastically. Saini, himself, was feeling bad because, he loves bowling fast. And he didn’t want to compromise on it,” Jamshed says.

What followed in the next three months was rigorous training. Saini was now living in a small single room in south Delhi, sharing it with five others. “He never had proper training until then. All that he used to do was run 10kms four times a week. It was of no help. So for the next three months, we told him to do only weight training in split sessions, three times a day. When he wasn’t training, he was told to eat. It wasn’t easy, but he started responding. When he isn’t taking solid food, he used to take supplements. Fast bowling is all about building muscles in the right area. In two-and-half months, he gained about 15kgs,” Jamshed says.

Then came a stress fracture that threatened to stop him from bowling altogether. It was a period where Saini struggled. Cricket was his only means to survive in Delhi. With no income, he found himself not even able to pay the gym fees. “He would walk every day from his house to train,” Jamshed says. But soon came a stint with Delhi Daredevils and then after call-ups to India A side, he was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore for `3 crore. “He walked in to the gym one day and handed me 20 per cent of that saying, ‘you never asked for fees when I didn’t have. Now that I have, I should reward you for what you have done.’ That is Saini,” Jamshed says.

His progression has led to other changes as well. Saini now has a detailed nutrition programme. “For someone who bowls 150kmph, he needs to have enough recovery time too. So he goes to bed by 10pm, and ensures at least nine hours of sleep. Now he knows how to minimise the stress, emotional stress included.”