Silver lining in defeat for Sindhu in Indonesia Open

JUST when you thought things were getting out of hand, she pulled them back into her control.

Published: 22nd July 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

PV Sindhu (L) lost to Akane Yamaguchi in straight sets in final on Sunday | AFP

By Vishal Vivek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Just when you thought things were getting out of hand, she pulled them back into her control. There were deliberations over the decreasing influence of Indian shuttlers on the international platform, considering Saina Nehwal remains the only Indian to win a big trophy this season (Indonesia Masters). The 15-21, 16-21 loss on Sunday at the hands of Akane Yamaguchi in the final of Indonesia Open — one of the biggest tournaments the sport has to offer — may not seem very encouraging, but there are enough signs that suggest PV Sindhu is back to her usual self. 

To reach the final, she outplayed two of the toughest competitors — Nozomi Okuhara and Chen Yufie — with ease. While she humbled World No 2 Okuhara 21-14, 21-7 in the quarterfinal, she got the better of Yufie (All England Champion) 21-19, 21-10. The final seemed like an aberration in a campaign like this. She was foxed by Yamaguchi’s overtly attacking game on Sunday. 

“There was quite a bit of drift for the shuttle on the court. While lifting some of her shots, I was hitting them wide. So, to counter the problem, I tried to control the shuttle, which ended up giving her attacking opportunities from the mid-court. But, overall, I had a good tournament,” Sindhu told this daily. 

Before this, her best results this season were two semis appearances: at India Open and Singapore Open. Sindhu’s father PV Ramana said that the result has come after the diligent behind-the-scenes work of the new singles coach Kim Ji Hyun. “She has been really good for Sindhu.

The schedule has totally changed for all the top India singles players. The new coach encourages and cheers for her. That is what she needs to boost her confidence. And Ji Hyun is providing her that,” Ramana said of the South Korean, who was hired by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) in February to primarily look after the progress of Saina and Sindhu. Another South Korean, Park Tae Sang is taking care of men’s singles shuttlers.

Ji Hyun and Tae Sang are both Olympians.  “New coaches have totally taken over the role of guiding these players. Gopi cannot be with them all the time since he is busy preparing the next generation of players. He cannot travel with her all the time,” Ramana added. 
Sindhu’s next assignment is Japan Open, and she will be facing World No 12 Han Yue in Round 1. As has been the norm in the last couple of years, she once again will be the firm favourite amongst Indian shuttlers.

PV Sindhu
