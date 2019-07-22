Home Sport Other

Sprint queen Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce cruises in London

Jamaica's Fraser-Pryce got away quickly in the 100m final and never looked like being caught by home favourite Dina Asher-Smith, winning in a time of 10.78 seconds.

Published: 22nd July 2019 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reacts after taking gold in the Women's 100m final | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fired a warning to her sprint rivals ahead of the world championships as Hellen Obiri set the fastest time of the year in the 5000 metres at the London Anniversary Games on Sunday.

Jamaica's Fraser-Pryce got away quickly in the 100m final and never looked like being caught by home favourite Dina Asher-Smith, winning in a time of 10.78 seconds.

World 200m champion Dafne Schippers was disqualified after a false start at the Diamond League event.

"It's a long season and I've been training and training," said 32-year-old Fraser-Pryce, who won Olympic 100m gold in 2008 and repeated the feat on the same London track four years later.

"To come out here and run 10.78 is a fabulous time. I feel good. The aim is to make sure when I get to Doha (world championships) that I'm on point."

No Americans were in the 100m field at the London Stadium because their world championship qualifiers are coming up this week.

Kenya's Obiri, world champion in the women's 5000m, posted a time of 14 minutes 20.36 seconds -- the best of the year so far.

Dutch runner Sifan Hassan, who broke the 23-year-old women's mile record in Monaco last week, had to settle for bronze.

"I am so happy because this is my favourite track and I have done my best and I ran the way I wanted to," said Obiri.

"In the last lap I was thinking, work hard and I said to myself when I went past Hassan: 'let me go and see if you can catch me'. I have been training well and this will help when I defend my title in Doha."

Britain's Lynsey Sharp was a popular winner in the women's 800m, outlasting Australia's Catriona Bisset to win in a time of 1:58.61.

In other women's track events, Jamaica's Rushell Clayton won the 400m hurdles in 54.16 sec.

Germany's Malaika Mihambo won the women's long jump with a leap of 7.02 metres.

Asian 200m record

China's Xie Zhenye set a new Asian record in winning the men's 200m in 19.88sec while Jamaica's Akeem Bloomfield won the 400m in 44.40sec.

"It was amazing because it was my PB (personal best) and a new Asian record, so I'm very happy. I love you guys, I love this track," he said.

"I just told myself to go fast. This gives me a lot of confidence for the world championships."

China's Xie Wenjun won the 110m hurdles in a time of 13.28sec.

World indoor 1500m record holder Samuel Tefera of Ethiopia ran the fastest mile of the year so far in a time of 3:49.45, beating Norway's Filip Ingebrigtsen by just 0.15sec. 

The mile is not an Olympic or world championship distance.

Ingebrigtsen, 26, who set a new Norwegian record, is the older brother of 18-year-old Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who finished second in Saturday's 5000m.

Syria's Majd Eddin Ghazal won the men's high jump with a leap of 2.30m, beating world champion Mutaz Essa Barshim into second place, and Sweden's Daniel Stahl won the men's discus with a throw of 68.56m.

Britain's men's sprinters won the 4x100m relay, clocking 37.60sec, the fastest time of the year.

There are Diamond League events to come in Birmingham, Paris, Zurich and Brussels in the lead-up to the world championships in Doha, which start on September 27.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce London Anniversary Games Diamond League Dina Asher-Smith
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp