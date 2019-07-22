Home Sport Other

Kabaddi: Stage set for exciting final of Bharat Super League in Coimbatore

After covering 8 districts, the winners from the respective legs will compete for the ultimate title.

Published: 22nd July 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Rishank Devadiga
Express News Service

The Asian Paints Bharat Super League powered by BKT Tires is about to come to a close as the state finals for the Tamil Nadu leg of the tournament will be held in Coimbatore today to crown the best kabaddi team in the state. After covering 8 districts, the winners from the respective legs will compete for the ultimate title.

Last week, the competition, found 4 more district champions from Jolarpet, Karur, Namakkal and Erode who now head to Coimbatore for the state finals. As has been the flavour of sporting finals recently, the teams from Namakkal viz. KSM Kothammangalam and Annai Tamil went the distance in the district final after they were tied with 21 points a piece in regulation time. And after the tie breaker ended 5 - 5, a super raid was required to decide the winner, where KSM came up trumps.

It is a great platform for these players and I’m sure that the players and the competition will gather huge support among the local crowds. It should make for an exciting occasion. I am sure that the crowds in Coimbatore will be wholeheartedly supporting the display of skill, grit and determination by these champion teams.

Playing in a final is always special. It takes a tremendous amount of fortitude and mental discipline to win at such a stage. There will not be much difference in between the teams in terms of skill, as they have all proven that they are among the best. What will set them apart, will be their tactical discipline and team work.
The writer is a veteran kabaddi player

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharat Super League
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp