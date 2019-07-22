Kabaddi: Stage set for exciting final of Bharat Super League in Coimbatore

Rishank Devadiga By

Express News Service

The Asian Paints Bharat Super League powered by BKT Tires is about to come to a close as the state finals for the Tamil Nadu leg of the tournament will be held in Coimbatore today to crown the best kabaddi team in the state. After covering 8 districts, the winners from the respective legs will compete for the ultimate title.

Last week, the competition, found 4 more district champions from Jolarpet, Karur, Namakkal and Erode who now head to Coimbatore for the state finals. As has been the flavour of sporting finals recently, the teams from Namakkal viz. KSM Kothammangalam and Annai Tamil went the distance in the district final after they were tied with 21 points a piece in regulation time. And after the tie breaker ended 5 - 5, a super raid was required to decide the winner, where KSM came up trumps.

It is a great platform for these players and I’m sure that the players and the competition will gather huge support among the local crowds. It should make for an exciting occasion. I am sure that the crowds in Coimbatore will be wholeheartedly supporting the display of skill, grit and determination by these champion teams.

Playing in a final is always special. It takes a tremendous amount of fortitude and mental discipline to win at such a stage. There will not be much difference in between the teams in terms of skill, as they have all proven that they are among the best. What will set them apart, will be their tactical discipline and team work.

The writer is a veteran kabaddi player