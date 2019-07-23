Devesh Chauhan rues dearth of goalkeepers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former India goalkeeper Devesh Chauhan is curr­e­ntly in the city as manager of Indian Oil Corporation Li­mited, Mumbai for the on­going BHA Super Divisi­on Championship. It seems the 37-year-old’s goalkeeping instincts have not left him yet and the sa­me was on display at the KSHA Stadium. At times, when his team is about to concede a goal, he tries to spread his hands, subconsc­iously, as if to save a goal despite being on the sidelines.

It was such instincts and reflexes, which made him one of India’s best. However, what also helped him become good at his game was the competition that existed amongst goalkeepers in those days. He had to battle it out with Bharat Chettri, Adrian D’Souza, Baljit Singh and Kamaldeep Singh for a place in the team.

Unfortunately, India’s number one custodian PR Sreejesh does not face such competition these days. Suraj Karkera and Krishan B Pathak are the other options but when given cha­nces, they have not come close to matching Sreejesh’s skills. In the last two years or so, whenever Hockey India announced a men’s national camp, Sreejesh, Karkera and Pathak always found a place in the probables with the former being the first choice.

“Actually, there is no competition in that department (goalkeeping). Sreejesh is alone there. He is the best in the team now. After that, there is no one at that level. Besides this first line of goalkeepers (the current three), what about the second line? It is not there,” said Chauhan.

Hockey India is looking into this aspect. A seven-day special national camp for goalkeepers was condu­cted for nine custodians at SAI, Bengaluru under the eyes of well-known goalkeeping trainer, Denn­is van de Pol earlier this mo­­­nth. But, that is not eno­u­­gh if India wants to produce top goalkeepers, according to the former player.

“There should be around two to three camps for goalkeepers alone. They should also look at the domestic competitions and see who is doing well.” he said.