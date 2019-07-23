Home Sport Other

Double role for Clarke in Brett-time story

Despite having to juggle roles with senior and junior players, Australian enjoying his role in India

Published: 23rd July 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

CUTTACK: After last year’s Asian Games, India’s coach Massimo Costantini had to leave his job due to personal reasons. While the Table Tennis Federation of India is still in talks over appointing a new coach, Australian Brett Clarke is currently juggling between his role as the junior national coach while also overseeing certain senior commitments.

According to the former Olympian, his contract states he can do both when required and that is something he is enjo­ying at the moment. “Th­e­r­e is a clause in my contract which allows me to coach both juniors and seniors. Officially, I was engaged as junior national coach with some senior obligations. This is part of the agreement. I’m excited to do both and appreciate the offer. Getting to coach so many top 100 players is an amazing opportunity,” he said on the sidelines of the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Cha­mpionships.

Having coached in different places, the Commonwealth Games gold medallist knows what sort of approach to take with regards to his junior and senior engagements. Juniors may need a more hands-on approach. While dealing with seniors, building a rapport can be the best way to extract that extra bit during competitions.

“The most important thing while coaching high-level players is trust. If the player trusts you, he can achieve so many things. My personal focus is on building those relationships and show them that I have the expertise that can be valuable for them. When it comes to juniors, you have to work on technical aspects a bit more.”

The 46-year-old was initially supposed to join back in February. But due to SAI and TTFI delaying his contract, he had chosen to withdraw from the job. He, however, was brought back on board in June. And Clarke had no qualms over the whole issue. “The government did due diligence on me and it takes time, I understand. You must work out if the profile suits the needs of the government as well as the federation. I’m just fortunate to be here and so far, everybody has really helped me feel welcome.” Incidentally, he was one of two national coaches in Cuttack.

The former Australia men’s coach has played against the likes of S Raman and Chetan Baboor during his playing days. So he was aware of the Indian talent pool before as well. But Clarke admits that when he arrived in the country, he realised the magnitude of change that has occurred. 

“I think the biggest change that I have witnessed is increased participation. Whenever you go to regional tournaments, you see so many table tennis players. It’s like a breeding ground for excellence. Having the government and SAI on board has helped players as they now participate regularly in Pro Tours and Platinum events. Just look at the growth of G Sathiyan.”

Clarke also likes his share of fun. He has a YouTube channel on which he used to upload either tutorials or funny videos. Something that the kids in Patiala regularly laugh at. 

“It was just a hobby. I enjoyed making those crazy videos. I like making people laugh. Even the kids enjoy. It helps in the sense that I become more approachable for junior players.”

Clarke, who hails from Melbourne, will see his current contract end before the Tokyo Olympics but he wants to stay on as this is an exciting time for the sport in the country. “I really like it here. I see players full of confidence. They have role models to aspire to. I genuinely feel the sky is the limit for Indian table tennis.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brett Clarke Table Tennis Federation of India
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp