Manu Bhaker to pursue political science from Lady Shri Ram College

The 17-year-old Haryana girl had applied under the sports quota for admission to undergraduate courses in DU.

Published: 23rd July 2019 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Manu Bhaker. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Commonwealth Games gold medallist and ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker has secured admission in Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College where she will be pursuing her bachelor's degree in political science.

"Congratulations to our young shooting champion Manu Bhaker for getting admission in Delhi's prestigious Lady Shriram College in Political Science," Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted the development on Monday.

As per the Delhi University guidelines, athletes and sportspersons who have represented India in competitions recognised and funded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, will be given direct admission without the sports trial.

The competitions that come under this category are the Olympic Games, World Championship Games, Asian Games, Asian Championships by international sports federations, South Asian Games and Paralympic games by International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

Bhaker, who is a multiple International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup gold medal winner and has also topped in the Commonwealth Games and the Youth Olympics. In May she also sealed a quota for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a fourth-place finish at the ISSF World Cup in Munich.

