Home Sport Other

Judokas flee test, banned for four years

Four juniors suspended after they go missing during visit of officials at trials

Published: 24th July 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Doping

For representational purposes

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI : In a major embarrassment for the Judo Federation of India, four junior judokas were handed suspensions for failing to give samples when Doping Control Officials came visiting at the Sports Authority of India Central Regional Centre in Bhopal last month. Add to this, the two who returned positive after the testing and the number of violations increases to six.

It has been reliably learnt that when dope control officials (DCOs) visited SAI for collecting samples during open trials to select teams for the Asian cadet and junior championships to be held in Taipei, four judokas failed to show up. It has been learnt that two judokas also returned positive for using banned substances — one has been put on provisional suspension while the other’s status is unclear.

As per World Anti-doping Agency rules, “(Article 10.3.1) For violations of Article 2.3 (evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection) or ... the period of ineligibility shall be four years unless, in the case of failing to submit to sample collection, the athlete can establish that the commission of the anti-doping rule violation was not intentional (as defined in Article 10.2.3), in which case the period of ineligibility shall be two years.”

Interestingly, the federation promptly acted against the errant judokas and, on the recommendation of the technical council, suspended them for four years, the harshest possible punishment. According to a top official, this was necessary to send the right message. Also, the JFI has written to the National Anti-Doping Agency about their decision. “If NADA allows, it is a different thing, which I don’t think they will, but as far as the federation goes, the four judokas remain suspended,” said a top official. The decisions have been endorsed by the JFI president. 

The objective of a four-year suspension was to set a precedent so that other judokas don’t indulge in doping. According to an official, they had to act because other judokas shouldn’t suffer because of the four. “The technical committee and the president felt they could not be allowed because it would be harsh on other players who were giving samples and those who were really putting an effort to perform,” said the official. “We cannot let that happen.” The secretary of the JFI Man Mohan Jaiswal confirm the cases and said they had imposed the harshest penalty as per WADA code on the recommendation of the technical committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Judo Federation of India doping
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp