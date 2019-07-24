Home Sport Other

Thakur for blend of contrasting hockey styles

Dribbling with utmost ease, wizardry with sticks down the wings, dodging and one-twos. 

Published: 24th July 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Deepak Thakur

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Dribbling with utmost ease, wizardry with sticks down the wings, dodging and one-twos. Those were the characteristic features of Indian hockey. But times have changed. A lot of these elements have gone missing. India, too, have adopted the more physical and tactical style introduced by the Europeans. It’s been a while that they have followed this model.

So instead of display of skills, Indians are focussed more on that particular template of quick passing and releasing these days. A majority of observers feel this has led to the demise of the traditional Asian style. That’s true if one looks at the records. In the last eight editions of the Olympics, India or Pakistan never came close to a medal. Germany (3), the Netherlands (2), Great Britain, Australia and Argentina won the title in this period.

Abandoning the traditional Indian style completely has its own drawbacks, feels former India player Deepak Thakur. In town as coach of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Mumbai, in the ongoing BHA Super Division championship, the former forward said bringing back certain traits of the traditional style may work in favour of players from this region.

“At present, India is also playing the European style and the Asian style is completely missing. Some of the players, who have played for India at the international level, are with me (in IOCL) and they do not know about the Asian style. They do not have great knowledge about return passing or one-two passes. This is a problem. If players can get familiar with the Asian style, it will benefit them,” said Thakur.

When most of the international teams are following the European model, can Indians resort to their traditional ways? To compete against teams like Australia, Netherlands and Germany, don’t they have to be good at what they are? Thakur says this needs careful blending of the two styles. If this is done, Indians can add a bit of surprise element to their game.

“When all teams are playing like this, you also need a second pattern of play. You can add the Asian style, like doing the dodge and return passes. If you somehow develop this in the game, you will be able to break open the defence of other teams. Absence of the Asian style is hurting India, to a certain extent.”

With India presently having foreign coaches — Graham Reid as head coach and Chris Ciriello as analytical coach — seeking help from the likes of Dhanraj Pillay would benefit the team, feels Thakur. “Together with the European style, if former players like Prabhjot Singh and Pillay, who know about the Asian style base, are involved with the team, we can have the best of both worlds.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp