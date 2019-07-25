Home Sport Other

Bharat Super League: Exciting finish as Karur make a statement to be winners of TN

The state finals of the Tamil Nadu leg of the Asian Paints Tractor Emulsion Bharat Super League were played out on July 21 and 22, at the Corporation Ground in Coimbatore. 

Published: 25th July 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Rishank Devadiga
Express News Service

The state finals of the Tamil Nadu leg of the Asian Paints Tractor Emulsion Bharat Super League were played out on July 21 and 22, at the Corporation Ground in Coimbatore. After 12 days of tough tackling and super raiding their opponents, eight district teams from Coimbatore, Tirupur, Salem, Erode, Jolarpet, Karur, Namakkal and Vellore had arrived in the city to stake their claim as the best in the state. 

This promised to be the perfect end to three months of non-stop action that is the Bharat Super League (BSL) as it reached its conclusion for the second edition having covered Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh before reaching Tamil Nadu.The opening day saw the teams drawn into two pools as they competed in a round-robin format to see which four teams qualified for the semis. After a hard day’s action that witnessed some formidable performances, teams from Coimbatore, Karur, Salem and Erode stood out from the rest and qualified for the semifinals that was held a day later.

In the first semifinal, Karur squared off against Erode in what was a keenly contested match. However, Karur took control of the second half and raced to a comfortable win. The other semifinal also witnessed a similar turn of events as Salem got the better of the home team Coimbatore 24-15. This had set up a promising encounter between the two best teams in the state. 

Unfortunately, the weather decided to play spoilsport during the final and the onslaught of rain meant that the game had to be curtailed and Karur emerged as the champions of Tamil Nadu. I’m proud to be associated with the BSL as I believe this tournament will go a long way in promoting the sport at the grass-root level and encourage more people and kids to take up the sport. I’m hopeful that this tournament will also help unearth some talented players who might one day go on to represent our country at the global stage..”

The writer is a veteran kabaddi player

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp