Home Sport Other

Mist sprays, fake queues as Tokyo sweats over Olympic heat

Tokyo's hot and humid summer weather is a major concern for Olympic organisers, particularly after a deadly heatwave that engulfed the city last year.

Published: 25th July 2019 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Tokyo Olympics

For representational purposes

By AFP

TOKYO: Tokyo Olympics organisers tested misting sprays and air-conditioned tents and even told volunteers to queue for a mock security check as they trialled cooling methods in case of severe temperatures at next year's Games.

Tokyo's hot and humid summer weather is a major concern for Olympic organisers, particularly after a deadly heatwave that engulfed the city last year.

While temperatures have been cooler this summer, organisers insist they will be prepared for intense heat and used an international beach volleyball Olympic test event Thursday to trial proposed measures.

Officials handed out free folding fans and towels to help sweaty spectators cool off.

"Heat mitigation measures cover very broad aspects," said Hidemasa Nakamura, Tokyo 2020 Games delivery officer.

"There are athletes, spectators, volunteers, foreigners, the elderly, small children, individuals with special needs. We will offer a detailed response," he said.

The Tokyo Open of the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour is being staged at an ocean-side park where the mercury went beyond 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday.

A measure of the heat stress in direct sunlight, called the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT), hit a level that is considered dangerous for exercising outdoors.

As part of the tests, Olympic organisers operated a mock security checkpoint with some 150 volunteers queuing, some under tents and others under the scorching sun.

"Naturally, having tents made a big difference. We are reminded that it's important to make the wait as short as possible," Nakamura said.

Other cooling measures include fire engine-sized misting stations pumping out sprays of water, air-conditioned cooling tents and potted flower fences that organisers say help "psychologically" cool those around.

Nakamura said spectators will be urged to protect themselves by bringing adequate water and wearing hats.

"It's important that we make the line shorter (at security checkpoints). We will call on people to bring as little as possible to minimise the lines," he added.

"We cannot control the climate. We must deal with it based on facts and reality," Nakamura said, acknowledging the challenges posed by Mother Nature.

"Even creating shadows or mist, it's difficult to cover the entire area."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tokyo 2020 Olympics
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp