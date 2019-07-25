Home Sport Other

Now, Gujarat unit writes against equestrian body

In a five-point letter, Patel also highlighted several points first reported by this daily in June.

Published: 25th July 2019 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) is losing more and more friends by the day. On Wednesday, it was the turn of the Equestrian Association of Gujarat to fire a letter to sports minister Kiren Rijiju about how EFI’s noncompliance vis-a-vis the sports code is impacting the sport.  

“Contrary to the claims of the EFI, the true representatives of regional sport in the state must be the state associations,” the body’s president, Dharmendra Patel, wrote. In June, EFI had sought an exemption from coming under the ambit of the sports code under the pretext of it being a club-based sport. The EFI has got previous exemptions to have enjoyed the freedom of having individual members and also giving them voting rights.

In a five-point letter, Patel also highlighted several points first reported by this daily in June. “The EFI also follows the practice of direct allocation of national events to clubs and units in our states instead of under the aegis of the state associations. Such practice has impaired the growth of the sport.

“By failing to follow the sports code, the EFI has violated the clear directive of the sports ministry, maybe due to vested interests of the Secretary General to be more powerful. This is against the interest of civilian members of the EFI as well as the sport in general.”

While concluding, Patel hoped that Rijiju could perhaps ‘see that the EFI withdraws its request to be exempt from and instead is encouraged to comply with the sports code’.Reacting to the letter in the same mail, Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra said the matter will be given due attention. Addressing EFI secretary RK Swain in his reply, Batra wrote. “Please tag the trailing email in the papers for discussion when we meet for discussion.”

The state federations have been requesting the EFI to have more say in the governance as mandated by the National Sports Development Code 2011. Rajasthan, Goa, Bengal, Maharashra are some of the federations that already voiced their concern. They don’t want Army to lose control altogether but asking for parity in the federation. The states are also against members both individual and clubs voting during elections. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp