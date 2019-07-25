UP Yoddha ropes in Gautam Gambhir as brand ambassador

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pro Kabaddi League outfit UP Yoddha has roped in former India cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir as their official brand ambassador for the season 7 of the tournament.

The franchise has created a special promo with the team players to introduce Gambhir as their ambassador.

"Proud to be the brand Ambassador of UP Yoddha," Gambhir wrote on his twitter handle.

Gambhir also added: "During my whole life I have believed in the never-say-die attitude and I see the same in the UP Yoddha team which made me join the setup as the brand ambassador.

"I believe they know how to get up and fight back when the chips are down. I am hopeful that the team will go a step further this season."