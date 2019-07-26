Home Sport Other

Bhavani living by the sword

Good Worlds show ups fencer’s chances of making Tokyo cut

Published: 26th July 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

CA Bhavani Devi

By Vishnu Prasad C
Express News Service

CHENNAI :The most momentous achievement in Indian sport last week was not in athletics as social media would have had you believe. A very good candidate for that award was battling away in Budapest unbeknownst to most people in the country. CA Bhavani Devi might not have a shiny medal to show for her efforts but that doesn’t make her achievement any less monumental. Every step she takes in the world of fencing is a venture into uncharted waters but her latest exploits were truly pioneering.

Last week, at the Fencing World Championships held in Budapest, Bhavani reached the round of sixteen in women’s individual sabre category before losing to eventual bronze medallist Bianca Pascu of Romania by a single point. Her previous best was reaching the top-64.The performance also took her ranking to 44, which means she stands a good chance of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics — an unprecedented achievement for an Indian fencer. “The World Championships were important as they were the last Worlds before the Olympics,” Bhavani said. “And I got more points than any other Asian.” Indeed, no Asian fencer made it to the quarters in her category.

And that matters because her rankings vis-a-vis other Asian fencers will come into play when deciding who gets to go to Tokyo. Fencing at the Olympics has a complicated qualification system. For each category, eight teams — with three fencers each — will qualify for the team events with all of these fencers also getting entry into the individual events.

The hosts get eight quota spots which it can use in any of the six individual events. Then, two of the top-ranked fencers from each continent (only one from a country) gets entry apart from one more via a qualifying tournament. South Korea and China will qualify for the team events. The next four highest-ranked fencers in Asia are all Japanese and then comes Bhavani. That would put her in line for the second qualifying spot from Asia as long as she can maintain her rankings. 

But Bhavani is not thinking too far ahead. “The Worlds was very important and I prepared well for it. I was just taking it one round at a time,” she said. “I trained in Italy with my coach Nicola Zanetti. We had a camp there with the French and Italian national teams, so that was very good.”

The path that Bhavani is clearing is a lonely one. No In­­­dian has gone as far as she had in the world of fencing. “In other sports, there’s al­w­a­ys someone’s path to foll­ow,” she said. “For me, I do­n’t know which way to go. Ev­en now, when the results are co­ming, I’ll only know if the pa­th I took was right only wh­en I reach where I want to.”

Last year, she was in the central government’s Target Olympic Podium scheme but she has gone missing from it this year, something she hopes her Worlds performance will rectify. For now, her training expenses are being taken care of from assistance granted by the Tamil Nadu government, GoSports Foundation, and her own extended family. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CA Bhavani Devi
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp