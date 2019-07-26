‘Completely fit’ Sakshi Malik confident of qualifying

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik will be the star attractions during the selection trials for the World Championships at the SAI Centre in Lucknow on Sunday. As­i­an Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh is a clear favourite to clinch the spot in the 53kg category but Sakshi, who had pulled out of the Grand Prix of Spain due to injury this month, may face stiff competition from veteran Ge­­etika Jakhar in 62kg.

The 2016 Rio Olympic bronze medallist, however, feels she is in good shape and will book a place in the India team for the event scheduled in Kazakhstan from September 14 to 22. “I’m completely fit and my sole focus is on the World Championships. I’m not worried about my opponents as my priority is to get selected and give my best in the Worlds, which will also serve as a first qualifier for Tokyo Olympics,” Sakshi told this newspaper. Her last appearance in a big event was in the Asian Championships in April where she won a bronze.

Meanwhile, Vinesh, who recently won back-to-back gold medals — one each at Grand Prix of Spain and Yasar Dogu — in her new weight category, is unlikely to be challenged when she takes the mat on Sunday. “It will be easy for Vinesh as far as 53kg division is concerned,” Kuldeep Malik, women’s coach, opined. The coach, however, expects a good competition in the 57kg category. “A lot of good wrestlers will fight for a spot in the 57kg division, making it an interesting contest. Pooja Dhanda, Sarita and Anshu Malik will compete in the division, turning it in to a star-studded affair,” he added.

Dhanda became the first Indian woman wrestler to win a medal at the World Championship in six years when she ba­g­g­ed a bronze in Budapest in October last year. Junior wrestler Anshu, who claimed a gold in the Asian Cadet Championships and a bronze in the Junior World Championships last ye­ar, is also expected to give a tough fight to her senior counterparts.The trials will be held in six Olympic weight categories — 50kg, 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, 68kg and 76kg.