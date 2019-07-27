After personal best, Srihari targets Tokyo ‘A’ qualifying time

TN Vimal Sankar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Srihari Nataraj is going through a strange phase in his career right now. Since the Commonwealth Games last year — the youngster’s first senior tournament — he has been constantly juggling between junior and senior meets. But there is not much difference in how he prepares for both. “The standard of competition is intense at the senior level. But the junior meets are also competitions in the end,” he says. Junior or senior, Srihari is trying hard to go up a notch whenever he is in the water.

And the 18-year-old, who has a habit of smashing personal bests, has done it again. On Thursday, Srihari broke his own 200m backstroke national record at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. However, clocking 2:02.08s (his old record was 2:02.37s) did not get him to the semifinal. With another 50m backstroke event today, he keeps stressing one particular thing. Already the fastest Indian in backstroke, Srihari just wants to go even faster. “I have one more event here. The target is to better my timing,” he told this newspaper from South Korea.

Srihari Nataraj

At such a young age, the swimmer is very realistic. While he understands that there is still some distance to go before thinking of a senior medal at Worlds or the Olympics, he was aiming to be the first Indian swimmer to go to Tokyo not under the ‘Universality rule’ but by achieving an ‘A’ qualifying time at the Worlds. The youngster, though frustrated at not being able to achieve the feat, is still positive that he can crack the code.

However, Srihari’s thought process changes quickly when it comes to a junior-level meet. After returning from Gwangju, he will take part in the 2019 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary from August 20-25. The dimension changes there according to him. Aware that he is still at a transition stage, he wants to make the most of the junior meets available. “In Budapest, I am targeting a medal. It’s going to be difficult. But it’s achievable.”

The senior-level tournaments have given him plenty of opportunities to mingle with the best in the business. But Srihari prefers to keep to himself. ‘Focus’ is the word he keeps repeating. His headphones are his best friend while travelling. He prefers to concentrate on the next race and get to the room as soon as he finishes practice. It is perhaps such dedication and maturity at a young age, that is helping the Karnataka lad stand out. “I don’t think I can get tips from these great swimmers during such tournaments. It is a great feeling to be among them. But I like to stick to my routine.”