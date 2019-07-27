Home Sport Other

Bajrang has it easy at quiet trials

About 600 people had thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of Bajrang, India’s brightest medal hope for the Tokyo Olympics.

Published: 27th July 2019 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Bajrang Punia (red) in action against Harphul during the men’s 65kg World Championships selection trial in New Delhi on Friday | parveen negi

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The men’s team which will represent India at the World Championships were identified after selection trials in five Olympic categories took place at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi early on Friday. The 57kg and 97kg categories saw quite a few tussles while the star attraction of the day — Bajrang Punia had an easy outing.

About 600 people had thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of Bajrang, India’s brightest medal hope for the Tokyo Olympics. But his mere presence led to most competitors staying away. Only the reigning national champion Harphul Singh stood in his way but he did not even last the full six minutes, suffering a knee injury at the 3:62 mark when the Asian Games gold medallist got hold of his right leg. Bajrang was leading 7-0 at that time. The World No 1 even helped his opponent off the mat as doctors tended to his knee. “It is not nice to see a fellow competitor suffer an injury like this.

After all, we are all brothers. Also, the fans were expecting to see me in action for longer as well,” Bajrang said after his bout.Another easy category was 86kg which also featured only two grapplers — upcoming youngster Deepak Punia and Pawan Saroha. The 20-year-old Deepak, who has considerable international experience, comfortably won 5-0.

This will be his first appearance at the Worlds. “I’m just looking forward to doing my best in Kazakhstan. Before that, I’m also taking part in the junior world championship and it will be my last event in the junior section,” the wrestler from Chhatrasal stadium said. The 57kg saw seven grapplers vying for the lone spot. And the category saw some high-quality contests along with a few upsets with Ravi Dahiya emerging victorious in the end, beating Rahul in the summit clash.

Initially, Rahul was on fire as he went on a giant-killing spree, beating Commonwealth Championship silver winner Utkarsh Kale before getting the better of 2016 Rio Olympian Sandeep Tomar in the semifinal. However, he was no match for Ravi in the final as he lost 2-12. Ravi showed superior technique and defence in both his bouts.

A few exciting bouts were witnessed in the 97kg category as well. Mausam Khatri emerged winner by beating Satyawart Kadiyan 8-1 in the final. Kadiyan, Rio medallist Sakshi Malik’s husband, could not cope with Khatri’s counter-attacks. This will be Khatri’s second-straight appearance at the Worlds. Last year, he had lost out in the very first round.

Also making the cut was Sumit Malik in the 125kg category. He beat Satender 3-0 in the fin­al. While there were initial app­rehensions regarding safety, no such issue cropped up as bo­th Sushil Kumar and competitor Parveen Rana did not take part. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp