Home Sport Other

Bhakti seals chess title with one round to go

Meanwhile, Vantika regained her sole second spot with eight points after outwitting three-time national champion Mary Ann Gomes.

Published: 27th July 2019 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Bhakti Kulkarni of Air India defended her title with one round to spare after beating national U-17 champ K Priyanka of Tamil Nadu in the penultimate round of the 46th national women’s chess championship held at Chettinad Public School, Karaikudi.Playing consistent chess throughout the championship, Bhakti once again showed her tactical acumen to garner full point against her rival in 69 moves using the Ruy Lopez Opening. This  victory enabled Bhakti to take her point tally to an unassailable nine-and-half out of a possible ten. Bhakti enjoys a lead of one and half points over nearest contender Vantika Agrawal.  

Meanwhile, Vantika regained her sole second spot with eight points after outwitting three-time national champion Mary Ann Gomes. She also secured Woman Grandmaster Norm in the process. Mrudul Dehankar of Maharashtra achieved Woman International Norm after beating six-time champion S Vijayalakshmi of Air India.

Round 10: K Priyanka (TN) 7 lost to Bhakti Kulkarni (AI) 9.5; Vantika Agrawal (Dli) 8 bt Mary Ann Gomes (PSPB) 6.5; Divya Deshmukh (Mah) 7.5 bt Michelle Catherina (TN) 6.5; Varshini V (TN) 6.5 lost to Pratyusha Bodda (AP) 7.5;  PV Nadhidhaa (TN) 7.5 bt Meenakshi S (AI) 6.5; Vijayalakshmi S (AI) 6 lost to Mrudul Dehankar (Mah) 7.5; Soumya Swaminathan (PSPB) 6 lost to Bala Kannamma P (TN) 7; Srija Seshadri (TN) 7 bt Isha Sharma (Kar) 6; Nisha Mohota (PSPB) 7 bt Nityata Jain (MP) 6; Parnali S Dharia (Mah) 5.5 lost to Aarthie Ramaswamy (AI) 7; Swati Ghate (LIC) 6 drew with Kiran Manisha Mohanty (LIC) 6; Sakshi Chitlange (Mah) 6.5 bt Saranya Y (TN) 5.5;  Bagyashree Thipsay (Mah) 6 drew with Rutuja Bakshi (Mah) 6; Meghna CH (Rlys) 5.5 lost to Harshita Guddanti (AP) 6.5.

Winning return for Lohith 
Lohith Aksha beat Siddharth Arya 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the men’s final of the SSN Open 2K19 tennis tournament. Prof Dr K Narasimman (HOD of maths dept) of SSN College distributed the prizes (`1,04,000) and trophies.

Winners: Singles: U-16: Boys: Anish Froilan. Girls: Joell Nichole. Men: Lohith Aksha. Women: Sai Avanthika. Doubles: Men: Krishna Teja Raja/Preeth Kumar.

Junior athletic meet
About 1500 athletes will be taking part in the Chennai District junior athletic championships to be held at JN Stadium on July 27 and 28. The athletes who perform well will be selected to participate in the 34th Tamil Nadu inter-district junior athletic championship to be held at the same venue from August 30 to September 1. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp