Bhakti seals chess title with one round to go

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Bhakti Kulkarni of Air India defended her title with one round to spare after beating national U-17 champ K Priyanka of Tamil Nadu in the penultimate round of the 46th national women’s chess championship held at Chettinad Public School, Karaikudi.Playing consistent chess throughout the championship, Bhakti once again showed her tactical acumen to garner full point against her rival in 69 moves using the Ruy Lopez Opening. This victory enabled Bhakti to take her point tally to an unassailable nine-and-half out of a possible ten. Bhakti enjoys a lead of one and half points over nearest contender Vantika Agrawal.

Meanwhile, Vantika regained her sole second spot with eight points after outwitting three-time national champion Mary Ann Gomes. She also secured Woman Grandmaster Norm in the process. Mrudul Dehankar of Maharashtra achieved Woman International Norm after beating six-time champion S Vijayalakshmi of Air India.

Round 10: K Priyanka (TN) 7 lost to Bhakti Kulkarni (AI) 9.5; Vantika Agrawal (Dli) 8 bt Mary Ann Gomes (PSPB) 6.5; Divya Deshmukh (Mah) 7.5 bt Michelle Catherina (TN) 6.5; Varshini V (TN) 6.5 lost to Pratyusha Bodda (AP) 7.5; PV Nadhidhaa (TN) 7.5 bt Meenakshi S (AI) 6.5; Vijayalakshmi S (AI) 6 lost to Mrudul Dehankar (Mah) 7.5; Soumya Swaminathan (PSPB) 6 lost to Bala Kannamma P (TN) 7; Srija Seshadri (TN) 7 bt Isha Sharma (Kar) 6; Nisha Mohota (PSPB) 7 bt Nityata Jain (MP) 6; Parnali S Dharia (Mah) 5.5 lost to Aarthie Ramaswamy (AI) 7; Swati Ghate (LIC) 6 drew with Kiran Manisha Mohanty (LIC) 6; Sakshi Chitlange (Mah) 6.5 bt Saranya Y (TN) 5.5; Bagyashree Thipsay (Mah) 6 drew with Rutuja Bakshi (Mah) 6; Meghna CH (Rlys) 5.5 lost to Harshita Guddanti (AP) 6.5.

Winning return for Lohith

Lohith Aksha beat Siddharth Arya 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the men’s final of the SSN Open 2K19 tennis tournament. Prof Dr K Narasimman (HOD of maths dept) of SSN College distributed the prizes (`1,04,000) and trophies.

Winners: Singles: U-16: Boys: Anish Froilan. Girls: Joell Nichole. Men: Lohith Aksha. Women: Sai Avanthika. Doubles: Men: Krishna Teja Raja/Preeth Kumar.

Junior athletic meet

About 1500 athletes will be taking part in the Chennai District junior athletic championships to be held at JN Stadium on July 27 and 28. The athletes who perform well will be selected to participate in the 34th Tamil Nadu inter-district junior athletic championship to be held at the same venue from August 30 to September 1.