Home Sport Other

Ferrari have an illness that needs a cure, says Mercedes boss Toto Wolff

As Lewis Hamilton took his 87th pole, it was a double disaster for Ferrari at the German Grand Prix qualifying.

Published: 27th July 2019 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

Sebastian Vettel

Vettel failed to make it past Q3 in front of his home fans at Hockenheim | AP

By AFP

HOCKENHEIM: Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel struggled to control their emotions on Saturday after Ferrari endured a double disaster that wrecked their hopes in qualifying for the German Grand Prix.

Four-time champion Vettel said he felt "bitter" to be unable to run in front of his home fans at Hockenheim where he will start Sunday’s race from the back of the grid.

Leclerc, who starts from 10th, said it was "a difficult day for the team" and "a shame".

ALSO READ | Lewis Hamilton on pole in German Grand Prix, disaster for Ferrari

Toto Wolff of Mercedes, who saw his defending five-time champion Lewis Hamilton take the 87th pole of his career, said: "It’s a shame for Ferrari and a shame for Sebastian in his home Grand Prix.

"It’s a bit subdued in the crowd and Ferrari have an illness and they need to cure that because we need them for a strong championship."

Ferrari’s double failure came as Mercedes celebrated the 125th anniversary of motorsport and their 200th Formula One race entry by sporting ‘retro’ 1950’s uniforms and recovered from a challenging run of practice sessions.

Vettel was hit by a pre-session turbo failure and Leclerc was halted by a fuel system failure that prevented him running in Q3. They will start 20th and 10th on the grid respectively.

"I don’t know what happened," said Vettel.

"Something broke with the turbo and that was ‘game over’ from there. Obviously [it’s] very bitter. I think the car is great and lost out on a big chance, but hopefully we’ll have a big one coming again tomorrow.

"I think the car was good… We did some changes also that should have been great for this afternoon, but it wasn’t meant to be."

ALSO READ | 'Sick' Lewis Hamilton was close to sitting out German Grand Prix qualifying

It was the second time in three Grands Prix that Vettel was hit by a technical problem in qualifying.

While Vettel, in desperate need of a strong result after a series of disappointments including a collision with Max Verstappen’s Red Bull at Silverstone, was fastest in free practice two, Leclerc had been top in opening and third practice – clear proof that Ferrari were on the pace.

"I have no idea if it was the same problem as Sebastian for me,” said Leclerc. "On my side, it was a fuel system problem. It's a shame, but we'll be trying to understand what happened to try and not reproduce it.

"It's a difficult day for the team, but I hope it'll be a positive day tomorrow. I felt great in the car and the car felt great, all weekend. So it's a shame it ends up like this."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
German Grand Prix Ferrari Mercedes Charles Leclerc Sebastian Vettel
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp