Vishnu clinches Formula LGB 4 title at nationals

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE : This has probably been a constant in Indian motorsports over the past decade.At every weekend of JK Tyre FMSCI National Championship, Vishnu Prasad is somewhere near the top of the grid, outpacing fellow veterans and rookies. Saturday was no different. As a new season dawned at Kari Motor Speedway, Vishnu again stamped his class with a win in Formula LGB 4 category.

In a grid that was not short of veterans — seven former national champions — it was Vishnu’s who shone brightest. He won a three-way tussle, besting Dark Don’s Ashwin Datta and Rohit Khanna.Another racer who impressed was 14-year-old Chirag Ghorpade, who won the first race of Novice Cup. He clocked 13:37.912s to beat the field by 0.338s, leaving teammate Aaroh Ravindra and Mohamed Ryan of Msport fighting for the other two spots. Later in the day, Chirag won the second race, with Aaroh second again.

Results: JK Tyre Novice Cup: Race 1: 1. Chirag Ghorpade (Momentum Motorsports); 2. Aaroh Ravindra (Momentum Motorsports); 3. Mohamed Ryan (MSport). Race 2: 1. Chirag Ghorpade (Momentum Motorsports); 2. Aaroh Ravindra (Momentum Motorsports); 3. Parikshit Dardhalli (DTS Racing). JK Tyre Suzuki Gixxer Cup: Race 1: 1. Syed Muzammil Ali; 2. Tanay Gaikwad; 3. Amul Angadi. JK Tyre Redbull Road to Rookies: Race 1: 1. Ikshan Shanbag. LGB Formula 4: Race 1: 1. Vishnu Prasad (MSport); 2. Rohit Khanna (Dark Don Racing); 3. Ashwin Datta (Dark Don Racing).