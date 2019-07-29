Home Sport Other

Boxer Ashish Kumar geared up for big, bad world

Of the eight Indian pugilists who medalled at the Thailand Open that concluded on Saturday, Ashish Kumar’s name stood out.

Published: 29th July 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Boxer Ashish Kumar

Boxer Ashish Kumar

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Of the eight Indian pugilists who medalled at the Thailand Open that concluded on Saturday, Ashish Kumar’s name stood out. The 25-year-old was in his elements throughout and deservedly made the headlines after capturing India’s only gold. A relatively new face, this medal was incidentally his third in an international meet in 2019, after silver in the Asian Championships and India Open. An admirable return for any athlete, especially with Olympics on the horizon. And the 75kg boxer seems to be enjoying his journey. 

“It was a great experience. The competition was stiff and that makes it more worthwhile,” Ashish said. “This victory has injected confidence in me.”
His present happy state comes after bouts of setbacks in the past. He had even contemplated quitting the sport. After entering the national set-up in 2012-13, he was feeling out of place, as he could not get the desired results. “I was unable to deliver in the nationals. It was a tough phase and my morale was down,” the boxer from Himachal Pradesh recalled.

In 2015, he took a big call. He went to the National Games in a last-ditch attempt to save his career. A loss there and he had made up his mind to walk away from the sport. That’s when fate smiled on him. He returned with gold and importantly, gained plenty of confidence. “That was a turning point. My performance was so good that I managed to beat my final opponent without breaking much sweat. That gave me plenty of belief. I have remained positive since.”

His father is a farmer and his mom a housewife. His family stood by him during those rainy days. His father is a former national-level kabaddi player and his cousins are also into boxing. Growing up in a sporting environment triggered his interest in the combat sport. He is thankful to former national coaches Shiv Singh and SR Singh and is also thrilled to train under current coaches Santiago Nieva and CA Kuttappa. “Nieva sir’s methods are dynamic. He brings about a lot of changes and that has helped me become a more rounded athlete.”

Armed with positivity, he now is keen on winning a medal in the upcoming World Cha­mpionships. A medal in Ekaterinburg, Russia, could elevate him to another level and help him join elites like Vijender Singh and Vikas Krishan. “I’m aware that this category (75kg) has seen some of India’s best boxers. Keeping that in mind, I want to give my 100 per cent and continue the trend.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashish Kumar Boxer Ashish Kumar
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp