Boxer Ashish Kumar geared up for big, bad world

CHENNAI: Of the eight Indian pugilists who medalled at the Thailand Open that concluded on Saturday, Ashish Kumar’s name stood out. The 25-year-old was in his elements throughout and deservedly made the headlines after capturing India’s only gold. A relatively new face, this medal was incidentally his third in an international meet in 2019, after silver in the Asian Championships and India Open. An admirable return for any athlete, especially with Olympics on the horizon. And the 75kg boxer seems to be enjoying his journey.

“It was a great experience. The competition was stiff and that makes it more worthwhile,” Ashish said. “This victory has injected confidence in me.”

His present happy state comes after bouts of setbacks in the past. He had even contemplated quitting the sport. After entering the national set-up in 2012-13, he was feeling out of place, as he could not get the desired results. “I was unable to deliver in the nationals. It was a tough phase and my morale was down,” the boxer from Himachal Pradesh recalled.

In 2015, he took a big call. He went to the National Games in a last-ditch attempt to save his career. A loss there and he had made up his mind to walk away from the sport. That’s when fate smiled on him. He returned with gold and importantly, gained plenty of confidence. “That was a turning point. My performance was so good that I managed to beat my final opponent without breaking much sweat. That gave me plenty of belief. I have remained positive since.”

His father is a farmer and his mom a housewife. His family stood by him during those rainy days. His father is a former national-level kabaddi player and his cousins are also into boxing. Growing up in a sporting environment triggered his interest in the combat sport. He is thankful to former national coaches Shiv Singh and SR Singh and is also thrilled to train under current coaches Santiago Nieva and CA Kuttappa. “Nieva sir’s methods are dynamic. He brings about a lot of changes and that has helped me become a more rounded athlete.”

Armed with positivity, he now is keen on winning a medal in the upcoming World Cha­mpionships. A medal in Ekaterinburg, Russia, could elevate him to another level and help him join elites like Vijender Singh and Vikas Krishan. “I’m aware that this category (75kg) has seen some of India’s best boxers. Keeping that in mind, I want to give my 100 per cent and continue the trend.”