Home Sport Other

Familiar sinking feeling for India’s leading aquamen

Since Kiren Rijiju was appointed sports minister, he has made the right noises with respect to becoming a sporting nation.

Published: 29th July 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Swimmer Srihari Nataraj

Swimmer Srihari Nataraj

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Since Kiren Rijiju was appointed sports minister, he has made the right noises with respect to becoming a sporting nation. On more than one occasion, he has referenced the need to focus more on Olympic sports if India is to become a ‘sporting powerhouse’. On the evidence of the nearly two-week world swimming championships, which finished at Gwangju on Sunday, he may like to make the sport a specified focus area.

Eleven Indians took part in 16 events and the results, even keeping in mind the country’s less than impressive returns in the past, wasn’t encouraging. Apart from Srihari Nataraj — who created national records in the 50m and 200m backstroke events — not a single athlete even looked like getting into the record books. Take Advait Page’s example. The 800m freestyle national record holder wi­th a time of 8:00.76 finished we­ll outside that with a time of 8:10.35 to finish 29th out of 38 swimmers in that event.

Even seasoned campaigners like Virdhawal Khade, aiming to go to the Olympics for the first time since 2008, failed to create an impression. After a steady Asian Games and a good start to the year where he decided he would put his training ahead of work, the 27-year-old was one to watch in South Korea. But he just about missed the mark in both his events. In 50m freestyle, he clocked 22.95 (his national record is 22.43) and finished with a time of 24.41 in the 50m butterfly (his national record is 24.09). At this level, the margins are so thin that a few fractions are all it takes and Khade needs to produce better times if he wants to keep his dream going.

Even though Nataraj produced the goods in Korea, he needs to keep bettering his own national records if he is to punch a Tokyo ticket. It’s something the 18-year-old believes he can do in due course. “I am not really panicking or anything right now... I know I can go faster,” Nataraj, fresh from breaking the 50m national record, told this newspaper.

Even without breaching the Olympic qualification times, FINA allows two athletes per country to take part under universality rules. But the Bengaluru lad is confident that he will go under. That confidence isn’t misplaced. In the 100m backstroke, he’s just 0.02 seconds behind (55.47 and his personal best is 55.49). No wonder, then, that his coach has asked him to forget about timing and just focus on swimming as fast as possible. “I just want to concentrate on swimming, I know I will eventually beat the clock.”

The 18-year-old, who went to Youth Olympics last year, will next be seen at the World Juniors next. “I am coming down to Bengaluru before going off to the World juniors.That’s my next target so to speak... I think I can medal there.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swimmer Srihari Natara Srihari Natara
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp