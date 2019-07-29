Familiar sinking feeling for India’s leading aquamen

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Since Kiren Rijiju was appointed sports minister, he has made the right noises with respect to becoming a sporting nation. On more than one occasion, he has referenced the need to focus more on Olympic sports if India is to become a ‘sporting powerhouse’. On the evidence of the nearly two-week world swimming championships, which finished at Gwangju on Sunday, he may like to make the sport a specified focus area.

Eleven Indians took part in 16 events and the results, even keeping in mind the country’s less than impressive returns in the past, wasn’t encouraging. Apart from Srihari Nataraj — who created national records in the 50m and 200m backstroke events — not a single athlete even looked like getting into the record books. Take Advait Page’s example. The 800m freestyle national record holder wi­th a time of 8:00.76 finished we­ll outside that with a time of 8:10.35 to finish 29th out of 38 swimmers in that event.

Even seasoned campaigners like Virdhawal Khade, aiming to go to the Olympics for the first time since 2008, failed to create an impression. After a steady Asian Games and a good start to the year where he decided he would put his training ahead of work, the 27-year-old was one to watch in South Korea. But he just about missed the mark in both his events. In 50m freestyle, he clocked 22.95 (his national record is 22.43) and finished with a time of 24.41 in the 50m butterfly (his national record is 24.09). At this level, the margins are so thin that a few fractions are all it takes and Khade needs to produce better times if he wants to keep his dream going.

Even though Nataraj produced the goods in Korea, he needs to keep bettering his own national records if he is to punch a Tokyo ticket. It’s something the 18-year-old believes he can do in due course. “I am not really panicking or anything right now... I know I can go faster,” Nataraj, fresh from breaking the 50m national record, told this newspaper.

Even without breaching the Olympic qualification times, FINA allows two athletes per country to take part under universality rules. But the Bengaluru lad is confident that he will go under. That confidence isn’t misplaced. In the 100m backstroke, he’s just 0.02 seconds behind (55.47 and his personal best is 55.49). No wonder, then, that his coach has asked him to forget about timing and just focus on swimming as fast as possible. “I just want to concentrate on swimming, I know I will eventually beat the clock.”

The 18-year-old, who went to Youth Olympics last year, will next be seen at the World Juniors next. “I am coming down to Bengaluru before going off to the World juniors.That’s my next target so to speak... I think I can medal there.”