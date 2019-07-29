Home Sport Other

Worlds ahoy for star wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik; Pooja Dhanda ousted

With only three wrestlers competing in the 53kg, the CWG and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh got direct entry into the final.

Published: 29th July 2019

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat (File Photo | PTI)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On A day when star wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik booked their respective World Championships berths by registering comfortable wins, it was an injured Sarita Mor who hogged the limelight by upsetting her famed rival Pooja Dhanda, at the selection trials at SAI Centre, Lucknow, on Sunday afternoon. 

With only three wrestlers competing in the 53kg, the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh got direct entry into the final where she comfortably defeated Pinki 9-0. Despite it being an easy win, she was made to fight for full six minutes.

In 62kg, Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi had her opponent Ankita on the mat in just 58 seconds to enter the final. The final bout also played out on expected lines as Sakshi nailed Reshma Mann in the first round to emerge winner.

ALSO READ: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat wins second consecutive gold

Despite Vinesh and Sakshi being the star attraction, it was the 57kg that proved to be the toughest category with Pooja, junior wrestler Anshu Malik, World No 4 Manju and Sarita in the fray. Pooja won the first bout by fall against Rani Rana but was given a tough fight in the semifinal by Anshu. Trailing 2-4 in the final minute, Pooja used her experience to edge past her young rival to book a place in the final.

The World Championships bronze medallist, however, looked clueless against Sarita in the final. With her solid defence, Sarita, who won silver at the Asian Championship last year, managed to stun Pooja. What made the achievement more commendable was the fact that the Haryana wrestler braved a knee injury, which she suffered in the final round, to emerge winner.  

ALSO READ: No athlete has benefitted from Haryana sports policy in last four-five years, says wrestler Vinesh Phogat

“I had worked on her game. We both know each other well. Whenever I have been defensive, I haven’t done well. So being aggressive throughout was key today. Pooja is a big name, so I am pretty happy with the result,” Sarita was quoted as saying. Speaking on her injury, she said, “I don’t know what it is. If it was a cramp, it would have been alright by now. But I am still limping.”

“Yes, it was really brave of her (Sarita) to continue fighting despite getting injured. The determination made the win more special,” said Kuldeep Malik, women’s wrestling coach. “Vinesh and Sakshi might have had it easy but the competition in 57 kg and 76 kg was heartening to see,” the coach added.

In the 68kg, Divya Kakran sealed a berth in the World Championships. She first defeated Naina 7-2 and then beat Navjot Kaur 6-3 in the final clash. The other two Worlds places were taken by Kiran in the 76kg and Seema Bisla in the 50kg category.

