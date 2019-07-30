2022 Commonwealth Games boycott call unfair for athletes from other sports

Indraneel Das By

Boycotting a sporting event is perhaps the most extreme way to protest. Usually, sport transcends such conflict and emerges as something more sublime, that can be associated with beauty and romance. Understandably, the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) decision to boycott the Birmingham Commonwealth Games over non-inclusion of shooting has surprised sportspersons and officials of other sports federations.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is the only federation backing the IOA’s proposal. IOA President, Narinder Batra, wrote a letter to sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday, making its intention of boycotting the Games clear. The IOA has already decided to skip the General Assembly of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) in Rwanda. Batra, who felt exclusion of shooting was not acceptable and termed it “India bashing”, has sought an appointment with the sports minister. The ministry has already made it clear that the IOA can’t decide unilaterally.

As far as posturing goes, this is perhaps an only step to put pressure on the CGF. It might be the strongest way to show dissent over the Birmingham organising committee not heeding to IOA and NRAI’s request. The international shooting federation too lobbied. Whatever circumstances that would have led Birmingham to exclude shooting have already been explained to India, as the discussions were going on for quite some time. The IOA feels this is the only option left.

But is this the right thing to do? Consider this. It will directly affect athletes from other disciplines that win medals. Like one had pointed out, it will belittle the significance of medallists. And I believe so. Yes, we can send a strong message but in the end it’s the athletes who go out there and perform. Not competing will be the harshest punishment for them. The CWG is a platform for youngsters to test themselves before bigger events like the Asian and the Olympic Games. Also, attracting sanctions (a possibility) from the CGF will not auger well for the IOA that has already served an International Olympic Committee suspension for overlooking good governance. What about the money the government has been spending on athletes now?

Since the CGF has shown interest to discuss this issue, it might not be too late to accept the offer of having shooting, but with fewer events. There have been instances of boycotting the Olympics but those were over political or social protests, not non-inclusion of a particular sport. Reasons ranging from as diverse as apartheid to war forced countries to abstain from the Olympics. The largest boycott was when over 60 nations including US stayed out of Moscow 1980.

The ball is in the sports ministry’s court. Time for Rijiju to take one of his most important decisions as sports minister so far. Whatever he does, I am sure he will have the interest of the athletes and the country in mind. Whatever it is, the decision must be taken by all the stakeholders, keeping the spirit of the Games in mind. Yes shooting does give India the maximum number of medals, but there are others too. Yes, 2022 is three years away, but athletes have to start preparing early.