Pooja Dhanda loss opens debate over weight relaxation

Pooja still has a chance to qualify and she looks determined to reverse the fortunes if she gets an opportunity.

Published: 30th July 2019 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Wrestler Pooja Dhanda

Wrestler Pooja Dhanda (Twitter Photo)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Relaxation of 1 kg by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) provided a few participants a chance to compete in lower weight categories during the World Championships trials in Lucknow on Sunday. It also meant that the wrestlers competing in specific weight categories for some time suddenly had new rivals from higher divisions in a vital selection trial. The World Championships from September 14-22 will serve as qualifiers for the 2020 Olympics.

Almost all the results panned out on expected lines, but Pooja Dhanda, the favourite in the 57 kg category, was stunned by 59 kg wrestler Sarita Mor in the final, bringing to the fore the drawbacks of the weight relaxation. Two other participants in the category — Anshu Malik and Manju — were also from the 59 kg division.

The Haryana wrestler became the first Indian woman to clinch a World Championship medal in six years when she bagged a bronze in 2018. She also won a silver medal in the Grand Prix of Spain earlier this month in 57 kg. Although she lost in the quarterfinal in Istanbul after that, her exploits in the past one year were enough to make her the favourite in 57 kg. 

A little tweak by the WFI, however, saw Pooja losing the bout and also missing out on a chance to represent the country at the World Championships. “I think trials in all the weight categories would have stopped wrestlers from switching divisions. But let’s not talk about what has already happened. Instead of thinking about the loss, it’s better if I prepare for future events,” Pooja told this newspaper. Notably, the trials were held in only six Olympic categories — 50, 53, 57, 62, 68 and 76kg.

Pooja still has a chance to qualify and she looks determined to reverse the fortunes if she gets an opportunity. “If Sarita does not qualify for Olympics from the World Championships, then I will have a chance at the Asian Championship in February,” she added.

WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, though, has a different take on the issue. “Reducing weight means a lot and wrestlers should know how to do it with minimal impact on their performance. I don’t think it had any bearing on Pooja’s loss,” said Tomar.Had Pooja been the winner, the issue might not have cropped up but her loss has given the wrestling body something to contemplate as neither the World Championships nor the Olympics provides such an exemption.

