Home Sport Other

2022 Commonwealth Games organisers clarify why shooting was axed

The delegation has blamed the International Shooting Sport Federation saying that the latter stuck to their original idea of conducting a full-blown programme far away from Birmingham.

Published: 31st July 2019 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Shooting

For representational purposes

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Birmingham 2022 delegation has blamed the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) for the sport missing out from the 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games. In a strongly worded statement, the organisers said the sport, when given a second chance to make an alternate presentation to the panel, stuck to their original idea of conducting a full-blown programme far away from Birmingham.

After shooting, archery, beach volleyball, para table tennis and cricket expressed a desire to be included in the programme, the ‘Birmingham 2022 Board committed to conducting a review, offering each sport a chance to be included,’ according to the statement. “The process we conducted was fair, logical and transparent and the assessment panel included senior representatives... Key criteria were set, written submissions invited, and face-to-face presentations made to the panel from each of the five sports.”

Like reported by this newspaper, shooting scored highly on few parameters but the panel wanted ISSF, British Shooting (BS) and International Confederation of Fullbore Rifle Associations (ICFRA) to come up with an alternative presentation as the proposed venue — at Bisley in Surrey — was far from Midlands. But ISSF stuck to their guns and the panel had no choice but to move away from the sport.

“The Panel did offer the opportunity for the sport to submit an alternative Birmingham based proposal – most likely two disciplines in one Birmingham venue – but the ISSF, ICFRA and BS would not submit a proposal that did not include all four disciplines in a single Bisley-based venue.”

In a few weeks’ time, the 71 Commonwealth Games Associations will get to vote on the inclusion of the three new sports (women’s cricket, para table tennis, beach volleyball) but there will be no vote on whether shooting should be brought back to the fold for 2022.

This has caused much consternation, with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) threatening to boycott the Games. The 2022 organisers hope it doesn’t come to that. “It’s our hope that we will be welcoming India to Birmingham in 2022.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2022 Commonwealth Games Birmingham Commonwealth Games International Shooting Sport Federation British Shooting CWG shooting axed
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp