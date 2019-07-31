2022 Commonwealth Games organisers clarify why shooting was axed

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Birmingham 2022 delegation has blamed the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) for the sport missing out from the 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games. In a strongly worded statement, the organisers said the sport, when given a second chance to make an alternate presentation to the panel, stuck to their original idea of conducting a full-blown programme far away from Birmingham.

After shooting, archery, beach volleyball, para table tennis and cricket expressed a desire to be included in the programme, the ‘Birmingham 2022 Board committed to conducting a review, offering each sport a chance to be included,’ according to the statement. “The process we conducted was fair, logical and transparent and the assessment panel included senior representatives... Key criteria were set, written submissions invited, and face-to-face presentations made to the panel from each of the five sports.”

Like reported by this newspaper, shooting scored highly on few parameters but the panel wanted ISSF, British Shooting (BS) and International Confederation of Fullbore Rifle Associations (ICFRA) to come up with an alternative presentation as the proposed venue — at Bisley in Surrey — was far from Midlands. But ISSF stuck to their guns and the panel had no choice but to move away from the sport.

“The Panel did offer the opportunity for the sport to submit an alternative Birmingham based proposal – most likely two disciplines in one Birmingham venue – but the ISSF, ICFRA and BS would not submit a proposal that did not include all four disciplines in a single Bisley-based venue.”

In a few weeks’ time, the 71 Commonwealth Games Associations will get to vote on the inclusion of the three new sports (women’s cricket, para table tennis, beach volleyball) but there will be no vote on whether shooting should be brought back to the fold for 2022.

This has caused much consternation, with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) threatening to boycott the Games. The 2022 organisers hope it doesn’t come to that. “It’s our hope that we will be welcoming India to Birmingham in 2022.”