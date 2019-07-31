Home Sport Other

Captaincy came as surprise but ready to shoulder responsibility: Harmanpreet Singh

India won a historic silver medal at the 2016 FIH Champions Trophy, and Harmanpreet was adjudged the Rising Player of the Tournament.

Published: 31st July 2019 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Indian hockey player Harmanpreet Singh | Instagram

By PTI

BENGALURU: The captaincy announcement came as a surprise to him but India drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh said on Wednesday he is up for the challenge in the upcoming Olympic Test event.

In the absence of regular skipper Manpreet Singh, who has been rested along with a few senior players, Harmanpreet will wear the captain's armband in the Test event involving India, Malaysia, New Zealand and hosts Japan.

The tournament starts on August 17.

"When I was told that I would be leading the team, it was a pleasant surprise. It is an honour and big responsibility. I am excited and looking forward to the challenge," said Harmanpreet, who was part of India's Junior World Cup winning side in 2016.

Harmanpreet was one of the youngest in the Indian team that played at the 2016 Rio Olympics, a place he secured after a memorable outing in the FIH Champions Trophy in London only months before the sporting extravaganza.

India won a historic silver medal at the 2016 FIH Champions Trophy, and Harmanpreet was adjudged the Rising Player of the Tournament.

"When I look back, I feel fortunate to have come into the Indian team at a time when there were stalwarts from whom I could learn a lot. Players like Sardar Singh and VR Raghunath had a positive impact during my nascent days in the senior team and their guidance helped me soak up the pressure of international hockey," he said.

Talking about the upcoming tournament, Harmanpreet said he is eyeing nothing less than the top spot in his maiden assignment as skipper.

"Malaysia, Japan and New Zealand are good teams to play against and see where we stand as a unit ahead of the Olympic Qualifiers. Malaysia recently beat Germany in a match and Japan too are doing well while New Zealand is coming into the event with good exposure from the FIH Pro League," he said.

"In the absence of senior players who are rested, it is important we step up our game. We are well-prepared. We will be playing every match with the intent to win."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harmanpreet Singh FIH Pro League drag-flicker Manpreet Singh
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp