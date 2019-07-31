Home Sport Other

Lifters top National Anti-Doping Agency table of offenders

According to a report by National Anti-Doping Agency, ahead of the 2018 Asian Games , around 498 Indian athletes were tested positive.

Published: 31st July 2019 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Dope Test

Representational image

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Weightlifting has once again taken the top spot in India’s doping charts, according to the annual report for 2018-19 released by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on its website on Tuesday.

The report, which took into the account the period between April 2018 and March 2019, reveals that 23 lifters tested positive during this time, eight more than athletics, which occupies second place with 15 Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs). It needs to be noted that weightlifting’s 23 cases came from 357 collected samples — nearly one in 15 positive tests — while 1020 samples were taken from athletes.

This figure will likely go up, as the numbers in the NADA report are not final. While Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju had said in the parliament that 187 tests out of 4348 samples returned positive, the NADA report only mentions 111 positive cases. “The minister gave the updated figures,” said NADA DG Navin Agarwal. “The report takes into account results revealed before March 2019. More (of the 4348 samples collected) came out after that.”

It is mentioned elsewhere on the NADA website that 187 athletes had failed dope tests. A host of weightlifting and bodybuilding cases were publicised in NADA’s June and July newsletters. The stats for the latter sport is worrying — one in 10 bodybuilders tested were found to have doped. Powerlifting has the highest such ratio with nearly one in eight failing tests. Cases were also there in unlikely events like tennis and motorsports, the latter involving a racer with a two-wheeler series in 2018.

More than 10 per cent of all tests conducted were done in the build-up to the Asian Games. “In the run-up to the Asian Games held in August 2018, NADA tested as many as 498 Indian athletes, which was the largest testing conducted by NADA before any international games. Out of these, 54 athletes who were training abroad in preparation for the Asian Games, were tested by NADA in various countries including Czech Republic, Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Thailand and Bhutan,” the report says.

One sport missing from the report is cricket. While the samples are tested at the National Dope Testing Laboratory, the result management is not done by NADA but by the BCCI themselves. With the report coming out on the same day as the news of three cricketers failing tests, there will now be a renewed focus on the sport coming under NADA’s ambit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Anti Doping Agency Dope test fails Dope test records Anti Doping Rule Violations
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp