Prasidh,Vishal shine for PSBB Millennium

CHENNAI: Half-centuries by R Prasidh Ram (80) and R Vishal (54) helped PSBB Millennium School ‘B’ thrash GRT Mahalakshmi Vidyalaya MHSS by 217 runs in the TNCA City Schools U- 14 tournament for the B Somasundaram Trophy.

Brief scores: Don Bosco A 131/5 in 30 ovs (S Eshwar 52) bt Chettinad Hari Shree Vidyalayam 107 in 29.3 ovs (RS Ambrish 3/15, H Harish Akshay 3/26). PSBB SSS 186/8 in 30 ovs (Sujan 75, V Srinivasan 47, PU Kumbhar 4/29) bt The Hindu SSS 66 in 23.2 ovs (V Srinivasan 3/5, S Nidhish 3/10). DAV Boys A 91 in 28.1 ovs (N Aswin 3/13) lost to Chinmaya Vidyalaya 92/2 in 16.3 ovs. Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram 143/8 in 30 ovs (Kanishka C Arvind 72 n.o, Aakash Bhaskar 3/37) bt PSBB 68 in 22.2 ovs (J Deepak Krishna 3/15, KS Vedanth Reddi 3/11). Vidya Mandir A 209/5 in 30 ovs (S Visagaa 72 n.o, M Anirudh 53) bt Chinmaya Vidyalaya 65/8 in 30 ovs. PSBB Millennium School ‘B’ 244/2 in 30 ovs (R Prasidh Ram 80, R Vishal 54) bt GRT Mahalakshmi Vidyalaya 27 in 11.5 ovs (A Balaji 3/17). SBOA 194/4 in 30 ovs (P Haresh 71 n.o) bt The Grove 98 in 28.4 ovs (B Raj 3/23).

Anirudh cracks century

Anirudh Seshadhri’s 169 propelled Lady Aandal MHSS to 383 for 6 in 90 overs against PSBB KK Nagar on the first day of the semifinals of the Swelect Serenity Cup under-19 tournament.

Brief scores: Nellai Nadar 304 in 87.1 ovs (A Krishnan 93, M Iraichelvan 70 n.o, C Saffin 32, T Sanjay 4/100, V Sathya Narayanan 3/72) vs Don Bosco 11/1 in 8 ovs. Lady Andal 383/6 in 90 ovs (R Anirudh Seshadri 169 n.o, K Vaidyanathan 70, R Rishi 66, M Aravindh 55) vs PSBB KK Nagar.

Karna CC triumph

Karna CC beat New yg. Indian CC by four wickets in the second division of Villupuram DCA league. Jagatheshwara top-scored for Karna with 50.

Brief scores: II Division: New yg. Indian CC 105/6 in 25 ovs lost to Karna CC 106/6 in 20 ovs (V Rajasekaran 4/12); Sakthi CC 96 in 24.1 ovs (B Sabharinathan 3/14) bt Suriya 56 in 18.2 ovs (M Md Arif 3/9, C Mathivanan 4/9).