Home Sport Other

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal static at 5th, 8th spots in badminton rankings

While both Sindhu and Saina held on to their places in the women's singles rankings, Mugdha Agrey and Rituparna Das climbed up six and one spot, respectively, to be placed at 62nd and 65th positions.

Published: 31st July 2019 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu

Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal were static at fifth and eighth spots respectively in the recently released Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings.

While both Sindhu and Saina held on to their places in the women's singles rankings, Mugdha Agrey and Rituparna Das climbed up six and one spot, respectively, to be placed at 62nd and 65th positions.

Among the men's singles shuttlers, Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma managed to hold on to their 10th and 13th spots in the latest rankings issued on Tuesday.

B Sai Praneeth, who lost to World No. 1 Kento Momota in last week's Japan Open semifinals, moved up four places to the 20th position.

H S Prannoy (31st), Parupalli Kashyap (35th), Shubhankar Dey (41st), Sourabh and Verma (44th) all moved up the in the men's singles chart.

Among other Indians in men's singles chart, Ajay Jayram is placed 67th while Lakshay Sen is at 69th spot.

The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty climbed up two places to 16th spot, while the combination of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy is static at 25.

Another Indian duo -- MR Arjun and Ramachandran Shlok -- jumped seven spots to 48.

The women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy dropped two places to 24.

In mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy dropped two spots to 22, while the pair of Ponnappa and Rankireddy are up by two rungs to 23rd spot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PV Sindhu Saina Nehwal badminton rankings Badminton World Federation
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp