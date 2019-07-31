Squash players miss World Team Championship due to ‘late clearance’

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE Indian men’s squash contingent won’t be heading to the World Team Championship in Washington in December because of an administrative lapse involving Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI).

The entry list should have been with the organisers by July 16. Because of late clearance, SRFI couldn’t send the names in time. In the interim, SRFI also wrote to World Squash Federation (WSF), requesting the body for a two-week extension. But they rejected the request.

“We had supplied our Annual Calendar for Training and Competitions to SAI in January itself. But a face-to-face with SAI for clearing them and also for taking part in competitions did not happen until today (Tuesday),” an SRFI official told this daily.

Interestingly, given this tournament’s prestige and importance, SRFI had sent SAI a reminder in June, requesting an urgent meeting to clear participation for this tournament. But the meeting never took place. “Even though they hadn’t met us till June, we asked them to meet us in June explicitly for getting a clearance for World Team Championships.”

SRFI also opened an alternate line of communication with the world governing body for the sport to get an extension on the last day, but they couldn’t get the permission. “In a bid to save the situation, the federation had even sought permission from WSF to extend the last date so that the players don’t miss the opportunity of playing in the tournament. But this was denied.” SAI could not be contacted.

Saurav Ghosal, who would have been in the squad, said this was the first time that India wouldn’t be going for the tournament since he started playing. “It’s not my place to comment because I don’t really know exactly what happened. But I can say that this is the first time that we are not going since I started playing.”