SDAT Dolphin champions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : SDAT Dolphin (Mogappair) with 346 points bagged the overall title (boys, girls) at the TNSAA 36th sub-junior and 46th junior aquatic championship here. D Adithya of TSPA won the individual championship in boys. Dheeraj Kumar, Principal Secretary, Youth Welfare and Sports Development gave away the prizes.

Results: Overall champion boys and girls: SDAT Dolphin (346 points). Overall boys: SDAT Dolphin (220). Overall girls: ORCA (216). Team Champion­ship: Boys: Group 1: TDSA-Tirunelveli 141 points. Group 2: Balakrishna Mat HSS 73. Group 3: SDAT-Dolphin 109. Group 4: SDAT-Dolphin 54. Girls: Group 1: Turtles 101 points. Group 2: ORCA 140. Group 3: Marina 63.

Group 4: SDAT-ASP 58. Individual Championship: Boys: Group 1: D Adhithya (TSPA) 40 points. Group 2: Jashua Thomas (Balakrishna Mat HSS) 35. Group 3: S Shreyas (SDAT-Dolphin) 28. Group 4: PR Yeswanth (Turtles) 28. Girls: Group 1: Priyanga Pugazharasu (TSN Swim Club) 35 points. Group 2: B Shakthi (ANSA -Dubai) 35. Group 3: Vedika Sriram (Marina) 26. Group 4: Akrithi Malini Sabat (Waves) 28.