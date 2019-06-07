Home Sport Other

FIH Series Finals: Manpreet & Co off to a flyer, hammer Russia 10-0

 For a period of 10 minutes in the first quarter, the match threatened to develop into a contest.

Published: 07th June 2019 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Action from the match between India and Russia at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | BISWANATH SWAIN

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

 BHUBANESWAR: For a period of 10 minutes in the first quarter, the match threatened to develop into a contest. Russia had the ball and decided they could pass and move and venture into opposition territory with it. One move in that time period even had one of the opposition defenders scrambling to get the ball out of harm’s way. Russia’s problem, however, was what they did, or did not do, for the other 50 minutes. They gave India too much respect and paid the price, losing 0-10. While the rules of the sport don’t allow this, the umpires ought to have blown the final whistle with at least 15 minutes remaining. 

One statistic alone emphasised the drop in class between the elite and the next tier of world hockey — India’s last tournament at the Kalinga Stadium, the World Cup , saw them score four penalty corners in as many matches. On Thursday, they scored that many in 60 minutes. 

While it’s definitely a case of damned if they do and damned if they don’t — new coach Graham Reid would have been reading his first obituaries if his wards hadn’t run up a cricket score — the World No 5 can still be happy with this performance. There was some slick passing, lots of pressing that yielded positive results and cute geometry all over the field but the one major positive to emerge from this match was the number of chances converted. Before the tournament, both captain Manpreet Singh, playing in his 250th match, and Reid had emphasised that as an area of concern.

Some part of their training session over the last two weeks was also dedicated to receiving the ball, evading a marker, turning before slamming the ball into the the net. Akashdeep Singh’s finish four minutes from time was a carbon copy of that training ground move. In a microcosm, the goal summed up India’s swagger — 10 goals scored from 22 shots. But it’s important to place this win into context. Russia are ranked 22nd and do not generally play top 10 sides. In fact, they have been in the EuroHockey Championship (Europe’s premier hockey meet) only once in the last four editions since 2013. 

While Reid was happy with the number of opportunities the team created, he said there was more scope to improve when it came to finishing. “You have to understand that the coach is never happy. Yes, we created lots of opportunities but we can still do better (in finishing).” Singh was more ebullient in his praise of the forward line. “It was good to see them scoring,” he said. “We need to finish like this in all our matches.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FIH Series Finals  Russia India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp